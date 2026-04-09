Who Is Radhika Merchant? Anant Ambani’s Wife, Net Worth, Businesswoman, Trained Dancer and Heiress Behind Encore Healthcare Empire
Radhika Merchant is the daughter of noted industrialist Viren Merchant and Shaila Merchant, founders of Encore Healthcare. She became widely known after her marriage to Anant Ambani, youngest son of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani. Apart from being part of one of India’s most influential business families, Radhika is also recognized for her professional role in healthcare and her elegant public presence.
Net Worth
As of early 2026, Radhika Merchant’s estimated personal net worth is around ₹10 crore. Her income comes mainly from her role at Encore Healthcare and past work in luxury real estate.
Encore Healthcare Business
Radhika Merchant is part of Encore Healthcare’s next-generation leadership and is involved in the family’s pharmaceutical business operations.
Radhika Merchant’s Family Background
Born into the Merchant family, Radhika comes from a successful business background rooted in the pharmaceutical sector. Her father, Viren Merchant, is the CEO of Encore Healthcare, a major Indian pharma company. Raised in Mumbai, Radhika completed her schooling at prestigious institutions in India before pursuing higher education abroad.
Education and Professional Career Journey
Radhika Merchant studied Political Science and Economics at New York University. After completing her education, she worked with reputed firms including Isprava and Desai & Diwanji before joining her family business interests. She is now associated with Encore Healthcare, where she contributes to corporate and strategic operations.
Radhika Merchant as a Trained Classical Dancer
Radhika Merchant is also a trained Bharatanatyam dancer, admired for her strong passion for Indian classical arts.