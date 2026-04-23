Who Was Divyanka Sirohi? Haryanvi Actress Dies at 30 – Cause of Death, Age, Love Life, Career and Everything Known So Far
Divyanka Sirohi was a popular Haryanvi actress, dancer, and social media influencer known for her work in the regional music industry. She tragically passed away at the age of 30 on April 21, 2026. Her sudden passing has sparked a wave of mourning across the Haryanvi film and music industry.
Divyanka Sirohi Death Cause
Haryanvi actress Divyanka Sirohi died at the age of 30. She reportedly had a heart attack late on Tuesday night (April 21) in her home in Uttar Pradesh. Her family took her to a nearby hospital, where doctors pronounced her dead. The entertainment industry is still in shock due to the sudden death of the person, and several artists have lamented over her unfortunate death. Nonetheless, her family has not released an official statement yet.
Divyanka Sirohi Career
She started her career in the limelight on TikTok, where one of her videos went viral, making her famous. In an interview, she had mentioned that she had a passion to act and dance since childhood, and so around Diwali, she made a video on TikTok wearing a blue suit to the song of Punjabi singer Sunanda Sharma on her song Meri Mammi Nu Pasand Ni Tu, and it went viral due to her expressions. Her last Instagram post was on March 19. She is in the video wearing a blue-and-white floral dress, dancing to the song "Barsana Mila Hai" by B Praak and Afsana Khan.
Personal Life
Hometown: Gurugram, Haryana
Education: B.Com + MBA (distance learning)
Known for: Social media presence, fitness, and music video appearances
Relationship Status
No confirmed public information about a boyfriend