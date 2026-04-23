Who Was Divyanka Sirohi? Haryanvi Actress Dies at 30 - Cause of Death, Age, Love Life, Career, and Everything Known So Far

Divyanka Sirohi Career

She started her career in the limelight on TikTok, where one of her videos went viral, making her famous. In an interview, she had mentioned that she had a passion to act and dance since childhood, and so around Diwali, she made a video on TikTok wearing a blue suit to the song of Punjabi singer Sunanda Sharma on her song Meri Mammi Nu Pasand Ni Tu, and it went viral due to her expressions. Her last Instagram post was on March 19. She is in the video wearing a blue-and-white floral dress, dancing to the song "Barsana Mila Hai" by B Praak and Afsana Khan.