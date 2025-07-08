LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Aaustralia Hossein Mousavian Bitchat Hyderabad family china brics donald trump COVID Aaustralia Hossein Mousavian Bitchat Hyderabad family china brics donald trump COVID Aaustralia Hossein Mousavian Bitchat Hyderabad family china brics donald trump COVID Aaustralia Hossein Mousavian Bitchat Hyderabad family china brics donald trump COVID
Live TV
TRENDING |
Aaustralia Hossein Mousavian Bitchat Hyderabad family china brics donald trump COVID Aaustralia Hossein Mousavian Bitchat Hyderabad family china brics donald trump COVID Aaustralia Hossein Mousavian Bitchat Hyderabad family china brics donald trump COVID Aaustralia Hossein Mousavian Bitchat Hyderabad family china brics donald trump COVID
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Exploring 7 Extraordinary World Of Uncommon Milk-Producing Animals: From Platypus to Grey kangaroo

Exploring 7 Extraordinary World Of Uncommon Milk-Producing Animals: From Platypus to Grey kangaroo

These seven uncommon milk producing animals- from the egg-laying platypus and echidna to marine mammals like the hooded seal, showcase the incredible diversity of mammalian nursing strategies. 

By: Akriti Kaul Last Updated: July 8, 2025 | 4:24 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Exploring 7 Extraordinary World Of Uncommon Milk-Producing Animals: From Platypus to Grey kangaroo - Gallery Image
1/7

Platypus

A unique egg-laying mammal that produces milk without nipples. Milk is secreted through specialized skin patches, this unusual method sets it apart.

Exploring 7 Extraordinary World Of Uncommon Milk-Producing Animals: From Platypus to Grey kangaroo - Gallery Image
2/7

Echidna

The echidna is monotreme that lays eggs and feeds its young with milk released through patches on the skin.

Exploring 7 Extraordinary World Of Uncommon Milk-Producing Animals: From Platypus to Grey kangaroo - Gallery Image
3/7

Hooded seal

They produce extremely rich milk, one of the highest fat contents among mammals. It helps pups gain weight rapidly during their short nursing period.

Exploring 7 Extraordinary World Of Uncommon Milk-Producing Animals: From Platypus to Grey kangaroo - Gallery Image
4/7

Bats

All bats are mammals that feed their pups with milk. Mother bats nurse their young carefully despite of their small size.

Exploring 7 Extraordinary World Of Uncommon Milk-Producing Animals: From Platypus to Grey kangaroo - Gallery Image
5/7

Manatee

They nurse their claves underwater, producing milk from mammary glands located near flippers.

Exploring 7 Extraordinary World Of Uncommon Milk-Producing Animals: From Platypus to Grey kangaroo - Gallery Image
6/7

Spiny mouse

The spiny mouse is notable for having a placenta similar to humans and producing  nutrients rich milk.

Exploring 7 Extraordinary World Of Uncommon Milk-Producing Animals: From Platypus to Grey kangaroo - Gallery Image
7/7

Grey kangaroo

They are marsupials that produce two types of milk , each tailored to the developmental needs of their young at different growth stages.

Disclaimer: The content provided is just for informational and general knowledge purposes only.

Exploring 7 Extraordinary World Of Uncommon Milk-Producing Animals: From Platypus to Grey kangaroo - Gallery Image

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?