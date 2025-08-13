From 1947 To Now – How Independence Day Celebrations Have Changed Over The Years

1990s - liberalization and a New Patriotism

Independence Day was a more commercialized and colourful event changed in the 1990s. It was a year of euphoria due to economic liberalisation in 1991 and the tricolour badges, caps, balloons had to be produced. The live coverage was accompanied by active commentary and entertainment, the involvement of the private television channels. Housing societies also started celebrations at the community level and this was a combination between the patriotic songs and cultural displays. Indian global ambitions and economic reforms gained more ground in the address of the Prime Minister that reflected in the ambitions of the world. There were patriotic films such as Border and Roja which were played on television and influenced the mood of the people. It is also the time of the decade that diaspora communities in other parts of the world are out with a bang celebrating August 15 around the world further globalising the importance of the freedom of India.