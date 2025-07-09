From Banarasi To Kanjeevaram: 8 Famous Traditional Sarees from North to South – In Pics

India is a land of diversity, from culture to languages, there is a co-existence of these varieties contributing to India’s rich heritage. Among these diversities, Sarees are probably the most elegant six yards of traditional clothes that women wear in India. They weave in tradition with garments. From the Banarasi Saree of Uttar Pradesh to the Bandhani Saree of Rajasthan, every region offers their unique interpretation of drapes. These sarees are the symbol of craftsmanship in practice across generations. Let’s take a look at Eight most famous sarees worn across India.