From K-Drama to Real-Life Romance: 6 Iconic Korean Actor Couples We Adore!
Sparks may be flying on the sets of K-drama, but some Korean actors have chemistry that does not fade even after the cameras are turned off. These real-life power couples, born of shared scripts and stolen glances, have conferred reel romance into a melting reality-from their tale of “fairy-tale” love, Bin Jin, to the swoon-worthy devotion of Rain and Kim Tae-hee, these stars prove that real love can outshine even the glitziest Hallyu spotlight.
Whether they met up against dramatic plot twists or shared nights working in communal exhaustion, their stories brim with passion, resilience, cute moments. As die-hard fans, we are hooked never minding their reel magic but their saga off-screen involving weddings, babies, and lots of unwavering support. Then find out about 6 iconic Korean actor couples to show that, sometimes, the best love stories aren’t even scripted.
Choi Tae-joon and Park Shin-hye
Friends from Chung Ang University, they confirmed their relationship in 2018 and married in January 2022 in a star-studded ceremony attended by Lee Min-ho. They welcomed a child later that year.
Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin
Known as the “BinJin” couple, they met while filming The Negotiation (2018) and Crash Landing on You (2019). Their on-screen chemistry turned into a real-life romance, confirmed in January 2021. They married on March 31, 2022, and welcomed their first child, a son, in November 2022.
Rain and Kim Tae-hee
This power couple began dating in 2012 after meeting at a commercial shoot. Rain persistently wooed Kim Tae-hee, even writing a proposal song, “The Best Present.” They married in a modest ceremony in 2017 and have two children.
Lee Sang-woo and Kim So-yeon
They met on the set of Happy Home (2016), started dating after filming, and married in 2017. Known for their sweet gestures, like Lee Sang-woo’s maki roll bouquet, they’re a beloved couple.
Lee Byung-hun and Lee Min-jung
They dated in 2006, briefly parted, and rekindled their romance in 2012. They married in August 2013 and have a son. Lee Byung-hun credits Lee Min-jung’s sense of humor for their strong bond.
Ji Sung and Lee Bo-young
They met on the set of Save the Last Dance for Me (2004) and started dating four years later. Ji Sung fell in love at first sight, and they married in 2013. They have two children and are known for balancing their careers and family life.