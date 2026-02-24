LIVE TV
  • From Mathura’s Phoolon Ki Holi To Hampi’s Hippie Vibes: 6 Budget Friendly Holi Getaways In India For The Ultimate Colourful Escape

From Mathura’s Phoolon Ki Holi To Hampi’s Hippie Vibes: 6 Budget Friendly Holi Getaways In India For The Ultimate Colourful Escape

Holi is the perfect time to take a quick trip without spending a fortune. From iconic celebrations to offbeat festive vibes, these budget friendly getaways across India let you enjoy colours, culture and travel all at once. If you are planning a pocket friendly escape this festive season, these destinations offer the ideal mix of fun, beauty and affordability.

Mathura
From Mathura’s Phoolon Ki Holi To Hampi’s Hippie Vibes: 6 Budget Friendly Holi Getaways In India For The Ultimate Colourful Escape

Mathura

The birthplace of Lord Krishna celebrates Holi in its most traditional form. Temple rituals, week long festivities and affordable dharamshalas allow visitors to enjoy the grand celebrations on a small budget.

Pushkar
Pushkar

A favourite among backpackers, Pushkar turns into a colourful party hub during Holi. The main square comes alive with music, gulaal and street celebrations, while budget hostels and cafés keep the trip affordable.

Rishikesh
Rishikesh

Celebrate a calm yet vibrant Holi by the Ganga in Rishikesh. With budget guesthouses, yoga retreats and small community gatherings, it is perfect for travellers looking for a peaceful and low cost festive escape.

Hampi
Hampi

Hampi offers a unique Holi surrounded by ancient ruins and open landscapes. Affordable stays, lively streets and a backpacker friendly vibe make it ideal for a colourful trip without overspending.

Varanasi
Varanasi

For an intense and cultural celebration, Varanasi’s ghats and narrow lanes host an unforgettable Holi. Budget lodges, street food and traditional festivities make the experience both immersive and economical.

Delhi
Delhi

From community gatherings to ticketed Holi parties, Delhi offers multiple ways to celebrate without spending much. Easy connectivity and accommodation for every price range make it a convenient budget option.

Disclaimer
Disclaimer

Travel costs and experiences may vary depending on season, availability and personal preferences. It is advisable to check local guidelines, accommodation prices and festival schedules before planning your trip.

