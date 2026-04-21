Apex Trailer: Charlize Theron and Taron Egerton Star in Netflix’s Intense New Survival Thriller | Release Date, Cast, and Streaming Details

The trailer of Apex has finally dropped, giving viewers a first look at what promises to be one of Netflix’s most intense survival thrillers of 2026. Starring Charlize Theron and Taron Egerton, the film dives into a gripping cat-and-mouse chase set against the unforgiving backdrop of the Australian wilderness. Directed by Baltasar Kormákur, known for crafting high-tension dramas, Apex blends action, strategy, and raw survival instincts into a story that keeps you hooked from the very first frame.