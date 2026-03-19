LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
crude oil ab de villiers Aditya Dhar latest world news Bade Sahab atanu chakraborty Alakh Pandey Ajit Agarkar Alice Kaushik Akshye Khanna Iran-US conflict indian premier league fuel shortage Pakistan Bab oil field crude oil ab de villiers Aditya Dhar latest world news Bade Sahab atanu chakraborty Alakh Pandey Ajit Agarkar Alice Kaushik Akshye Khanna Iran-US conflict indian premier league fuel shortage Pakistan Bab oil field crude oil ab de villiers Aditya Dhar latest world news Bade Sahab atanu chakraborty Alakh Pandey Ajit Agarkar Alice Kaushik Akshye Khanna Iran-US conflict indian premier league fuel shortage Pakistan Bab oil field crude oil ab de villiers Aditya Dhar latest world news Bade Sahab atanu chakraborty Alakh Pandey Ajit Agarkar Alice Kaushik Akshye Khanna Iran-US conflict indian premier league fuel shortage Pakistan Bab oil field
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
crude oil ab de villiers Aditya Dhar latest world news Bade Sahab atanu chakraborty Alakh Pandey Ajit Agarkar Alice Kaushik Akshye Khanna Iran-US conflict indian premier league fuel shortage Pakistan Bab oil field crude oil ab de villiers Aditya Dhar latest world news Bade Sahab atanu chakraborty Alakh Pandey Ajit Agarkar Alice Kaushik Akshye Khanna Iran-US conflict indian premier league fuel shortage Pakistan Bab oil field crude oil ab de villiers Aditya Dhar latest world news Bade Sahab atanu chakraborty Alakh Pandey Ajit Agarkar Alice Kaushik Akshye Khanna Iran-US conflict indian premier league fuel shortage Pakistan Bab oil field crude oil ab de villiers Aditya Dhar latest world news Bade Sahab atanu chakraborty Alakh Pandey Ajit Agarkar Alice Kaushik Akshye Khanna Iran-US conflict indian premier league fuel shortage Pakistan Bab oil field
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Planning Retirement in India? 7 Best Places for Better Health, Affordable Living and a Premium Lifestyle in 2026

Planning Retirement in India? 7 Best Places for Better Health, Affordable Living and a Premium Lifestyle in 2026

Planning for retirement is all about finding the perfect balance between health, comfort, and affordability. And if you believe such benefits are only available abroad, think again. India has numerous cities and towns that offer just that: clean air, peaceful surroundings, modern amenities, and low living costs. 

Published By: Published: March 19, 2026 16:42:44 IST
Follow us on
Google News
Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu
1/8
Planning Retirement in India? 7 Best Places for Better Health, Affordable Living and a Premium Lifestyle in 2026

Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu

Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu known for a moderate climate, clean air, and lower pollution compared with major metro cities. It is retirement-friendly as the city has an affordable cost of living and good healthcare facilities.

You Might Be Interested In
Pune, Maharashtra
2/8

Pune, Maharashtra

Pune, Maharashtra, offers a pleasant climate, greenery and a balanced lifestyle which is neither too hectic nor too dull. The city has excellent healthcare infrastructure, good connectivity, and a vibrant but relaxed culture, which is ideal for seniors.

Chandigarh
3/8

Chandigarh

Chandigarh is a planned city, as it offers clean air, wide roads, and low pollution, marking a comfortable setting for retirement. Easy access to good healthcare, peaceful surroundings, and a safe, organized living environment.

You Might Be Interested In
Dehradun, Uttarakhand
4/8

Dehradun, Uttarakhand

Dehradun, Uttarakhand is nestled in the foothills of the Himalyas with serene mountain views, fresh air, and a pleasant climate. A slower pace of life and natural surroundings offer perfect balance for a calm, healthy retirement.

Mysore, Karnataka
5/8

Mysore, Karnataka

Mysore, Karnataka, offers a relaxed, peaceful lifestyle with a moderate climate and lower living costs compared to big metros. The city has a rich cultural heritage, green neighborhoods and relatively low crime, making it ideal for elderly or retired people.

Goa
6/8

Goa

Goa offers a relaxed coastal lifestyle with sea, sand, and calm, which is ideal for a tranquil retirement. Moderate cost of living and growing medical and lifestyle amenities make a good balance for seniors wanting a peaceful, breezy life.

Kochi
7/8

Kochi

Coastal Kerala lifestyle with pleasant weather, access to water bodies, and a peaceful environment. Reliable healthcare infrastructure and an affordable living, an attractive prospect for retirees.

You Might Be Interested In
Disclaimer
8/8

Disclaimer

This content is for informational purposes only.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS