Hrithik Roshan Birthday Special: Age, Net Worth, Fitness SECRET, Upcoming Projects and Unknown Facts
Hrithik Roshan celebrates his birthday today; fans across the globe are revisiting the journey of one of Bollywood’s most admired superstars. From redefining fitness goals and delivering iconic performances to maintaining an enduring fan following, Hrithik continues to inspire with his discipline, versatility, and larger-than-life screen presence.
Hrithik Roshan: Age
Hrithik Roshan is celebrating his 52nd birthday on 10 January 2025, marking another milestone in his journey as one of Bollywood’s most influential stars.
Hrithik Roshan: Net Worth
Hrithik Roshan is among the richest and most influential figures in the Indian film industry, having built a vast empire that extends well beyond acting into real estate and thriving business ventures. According to a report by GQ India, the superstar boasts an estimated net worth of Rs 3,100 crore, placing him ahead of several major industry names, including Alia Bhatt and Salman Khan.
Hrithik Roshan: Fitness Secret
Hrithik Roshan recently offered a peek into his current diet, revealing that it focuses on “rainbow foods,” featuring greens like beans and broccoli along with red-hued vegetables such as carrots, tomatoes, and beetroot.
Hrithik Roshan: Movie
Hrithik Roshan’s biggest upcoming project is Krrish 4, which has been confirmed for a 2027 release, with filming likely to begin in 2026. Apart from this, the actor is also set to collaborate on a high-budget venture with Hombale Films, the banner behind blockbusters like KGF and Salaar. Reports also suggest that Hrithik may take on direction duties for the first time with one of his forthcoming projects.
Hrithik Roshan: Unknown Fact
Hrithik Roshan has openly spoken about battling a speech disorder for years and undergoing daily speech therapy, making his journey to becoming a dialogue-heavy film star even more remarkable.
