Hrithik Roshan Birthday Special: Age, Net Worth, Fitness SECRET, Upcoming Projects and Unknown Facts

Hrithik Roshan: Movie

Hrithik Roshan’s biggest upcoming project is Krrish 4, which has been confirmed for a 2027 release, with filming likely to begin in 2026. Apart from this, the actor is also set to collaborate on a high-budget venture with Hombale Films, the banner behind blockbusters like KGF and Salaar. Reports also suggest that Hrithik may take on direction duties for the first time with one of his forthcoming projects.