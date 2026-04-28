Can Watermelon Cause Death? Experts Explain Risks After South Mumbai Food Poisoning Case, Where 4 People Died

What Happened in the South Mumbai Case?

According to initial reports, the family hosted a gathering at their home where guests were served chicken pulao. After the guests left, the family consumed watermelon. Shortly after, they experienced symptoms such as vomiting and dizziness.

They were rushed to a hospital and later shifted to a government facility as their condition worsened. Sadly, all four members lost their lives. Officials suspect food poisoning linked to the watermelon, as guests who only ate the main course remained unaffected. However, the final cause of death will be confirmed after the medical reports.