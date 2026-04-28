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  • Can Watermelon Cause Death? Experts Explain Risks After South Mumbai Food Poisoning Case, Where 4 People Died

Can Watermelon Cause Death? Experts Explain Risks After South Mumbai Food Poisoning Case, Where 4 People Died

Can eating watermelon be dangerous? After the South Mumbai food poisoning case, here’s everything you need to know about risks, contamination, symptoms, and safe consumption tips. The recent South Mumbai incident, where a family of four reportedly died due to suspected food poisoning, has sparked widespread concern about the safety of eating watermelon. While the case is still under investigation, health experts stress that watermelon itself is not harmful. In rare situations, serious illness can occur due to contamination, improper storage, or underlying medical conditions.

Published By: Published: April 28, 2026 12:10:46 IST
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What Happened in the South Mumbai Case?
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Can Watermelon Cause Death? Experts Explain Risks After South Mumbai Food Poisoning Case, Where 4 People Died

What Happened in the South Mumbai Case?

According to initial reports, the family hosted a gathering at their home where guests were served chicken pulao. After the guests left, the family consumed watermelon. Shortly after, they experienced symptoms such as vomiting and dizziness.
They were rushed to a hospital and later shifted to a government facility as their condition worsened. Sadly, all four members lost their lives. Officials suspect food poisoning linked to the watermelon, as guests who only ate the main course remained unaffected. However, the final cause of death will be confirmed after the medical reports.

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Can Watermelon Really Be Dangerous?
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Can Watermelon Really Be Dangerous?

Watermelon is generally safe and healthy, but in rare cases, it can become harmful due to external factors. Contamination with chemicals or dyes, bacterial infection from an unwashed rind, or improper storage of cut fruit can lead to food poisoning. In addition, people with kidney issues may face risks from excess potassium, and though uncommon, severe allergic reactions can also occur, making it important to handle and consume the fruit carefully.

How to Eat Watermelon Safely
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How to Eat Watermelon Safely

To avoid health risks, follow these simple precautions:
Wash the outer rind thoroughly before cutting
Avoid watermelon that looks unnaturally bright or colored
Do not consume fruit that smells sour or feels slimy
Refrigerate cut watermelon immediately
Consume within 3 to 5 days

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Dos: While Buying and Storing Watermelon
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Dos: While Buying and Storing Watermelon

Choose a watermelon that feels heavy for its size
Look for a creamy yellow spot on the rind
Check for a dry, brown stem
Store whole fruit at room temperature for a short time

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Don’ts: While Buying and Storing Watermelon
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Don’ts: While Buying and Storing Watermelon

Avoid shiny or overly polished melons
Do not keep watermelon near fruits like apples that release ethylene gas
Never leave cut watermelon outside for long
Avoid damaged or bruised fruits

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