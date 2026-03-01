LIVE TV
  • Holi 2026 Playlist: Top Bollywood Songs & Party Hits for Your Colorful Celebration

Holi 2026 Playlist: Top Bollywood Songs & Party Hits for Your Colorful Celebration

No Holi celebration is complete without music that brings everyone to the dance floor. Whether you love nostalgic classics or modern party beats, these Holi songs will add color, energy, and joy to your celebration. Here’s a playlist of the best Bollywood songs for this Holi 2026.

Published: March 1, 2026 11:43:52 IST
Evergreen Holi Classics
Holi 2026 Playlist: Top Bollywood Songs & Party Hits for Your Colorful Celebration

Evergreen Holi Classics

Rang Barse- One of India’s most iconic Holi songs, rooted in folk rhythm and festive celebration.
Holi Ke Din- Captures the spirit of unity and celebration.
Aaj Na Chhodenge- A nostalgic Holi celebration anthem.
Holi Aayi Re Kanha- Traditional festive energy loved across generations.

Holi Party & Dance Floor Hits
Holi Party & Dance Floor Hits

Balam Pichkari- A modern Holi party staple often played during celebrations.
Do Me A Favour Let’s Play Holi- High-energy track perfect for Holi parties.
Badri Ki Dulhania- Festive anthem with vibrant Holi vibes.
Go Pagal- Fun, colorful party track.

Youth Favorites & Trendy Beats
Youth Favorites & Trendy Beats

Jai Jai Shiv Shankar- War
Ang Se Ang Lagana- Darr
Soni Soni- Mohabbatein
Chhan Ke Mohalla- Action Replayy
These songs mix romance, dance beats, and festival energy for modern celebrations.

Traditional & Folk Vibes
Traditional & Folk Vibes

Holi Khele Raghuveera- Baghban
Holi Biraj Ma
Holiya Mein Ude Re Gulal
Folk-inspired Holi songs keep the cultural essence alive.

