  Holi 2026 Special: 5 Traditional Sweets You Can Easily Make at Home For Friends & Family | Celebrate With Your Loved Ones

Holi celebrations feel incomplete without homemade sweets filling the house with festive aromas and irresistible flavors. Skip store-bought mithai this year and surprise everyone with traditional Holi treats made fresh in your own kitchen. From crispy gujiyas to melt-in-mouth barfi, these festive sweets will instantly elevate your Holi celebrations. Nothing says “Happy Holi” like sharing homemade delights packed with love, tradition, and festive sweetness. Here are 5 sweet ideas you should make at home this Holy 2026.

Published By: Published: February 26, 2026 17:58:35 IST
Gujiya
1/5
Gujiya

Crispy pastry stuffed with khoya, dry fruits, and coconut, deep-fried and dipped in sugar syrup for the perfect festive Holi indulgence.

Malpua
2/5

Malpua

Soft, fluffy pancakes made with flour and milk, fried until golden and soaked in sugar syrup, best served warm with rabri.

Thandai Ladoo
3/5

Thandai Ladoo

Energy laddoos made using nuts, seeds, gulkand, and thandai masala, offering a refreshing festive twist and cooling effect for Holi celebrations.

Coconut Barfi
4/5

Coconut Barfi

Quick sweet made with grated coconut, milk, and sugar, cooked together until firm, then cut into soft, melt-in-mouth festive squares.

Kesari Kheer
5/5

Kesari Kheer

Creamy rice pudding flavored with saffron, cardamom, and nuts, slow-cooked to richness and served chilled for a comforting festive dessert.

