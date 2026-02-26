Holi 2026 Special: 5 Traditional Sweets You Can Easily Make at Home For Friends & Family | Celebrate With Your Loved Ones
Holi celebrations feel incomplete without homemade sweets filling the house with festive aromas and irresistible flavors. Skip store-bought mithai this year and surprise everyone with traditional Holi treats made fresh in your own kitchen. From crispy gujiyas to melt-in-mouth barfi, these festive sweets will instantly elevate your Holi celebrations. Nothing says “Happy Holi” like sharing homemade delights packed with love, tradition, and festive sweetness. Here are 5 sweet ideas you should make at home this Holy 2026.
Gujiya
Crispy pastry stuffed with khoya, dry fruits, and coconut, deep-fried and dipped in sugar syrup for the perfect festive Holi indulgence.
Malpua
Soft, fluffy pancakes made with flour and milk, fried until golden and soaked in sugar syrup, best served warm with rabri.
Thandai Ladoo
Energy laddoos made using nuts, seeds, gulkand, and thandai masala, offering a refreshing festive twist and cooling effect for Holi celebrations.
Coconut Barfi
Quick sweet made with grated coconut, milk, and sugar, cooked together until firm, then cut into soft, melt-in-mouth festive squares.
Kesari Kheer
Creamy rice pudding flavored with saffron, cardamom, and nuts, slow-cooked to richness and served chilled for a comforting festive dessert.