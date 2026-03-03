Holi Bhajans 2026: 50+ Radha Krishna Devotional Songs for Celebrations With Friends & Family
Holi isn’t just about colors- it’s about Krishna, Radha and divine celebration in Braj. Want to feel real Vrindavan vibes at home? These Holi bhajans will instantly set the mood. Here are 50+ bhajans you should definitely play this Holi 2026.
Warning: Once you press play, the colours and bhakti vibes won’t stop.
Holi Bhajans 1-10
Holi Khelat Hai Nandlala
Mero Khoye Gayo Bajuband
Rang Dari Chunar Choli
Barsane Me Aaj Dhoom Machi
Aayo Nandgaon Se Holi Khelne
Aayo Nand Gaon Te
Holi Aayi Ude Re Gulal
Shyam Holi Khelne Aaya
Aayee Holi Aayee Holi
Holi Khele Radhe Shyam
Holi Bhajans 11-20
Holi Khelan Ko Aa Jaiyo
Khele Sakhiyaan Sang Faag
Aaj Brij Mein Hori Re Rasiya
Holi Ke Din Dil Mil Jate Hain
Radhe Govind Krishna Murari
Radhe Radhe Radhe Shyam
Shri Krishna Govind Hare Murari
Govind Bolo Hari Gopal Bolo
Jai Radhey Krishna Radhey
Barsana Wali Radhey
Holi Bhajans 21-30
Kanha Holi Aayi
Holi Ke Geet Traditional
Holi Aayee Re
Holi Khel Ehe Brij Bale
Radha Ki Holi Song
Holi Khel Rahe Banke Bihari
Holi Ke Rang
Holi Special Krishna Bhajan
Radha Sankirtan Holi
Krishna Holi Bhajan Jukebox
Holi Bhajans 31-40
Nonstop Holi Bhajan Mantra Playlist
Devotional Holi Songs & Kirtan Mix
LIVE Holi Special Bhajan Live
Holi Song – Radha Krishna Holi Geet
Holi Special Jukebox
Non Stop Best Radha Krishna Bhajans
Radhey Radhey Govinda Kirtan
Barsane Wali Radhey
Krishna Holi Song Collection
Holi Bhakti Song Compilation
Holi Bhajans 41-50
Radha Krishna Holi Songs – Supertone Digital Top 10
Holi Ke Nonstop Songs Vol-08
Holi Bhajan Jukebox – Brij Holi Song
Holi Bhajan Playlist (Ambey Bhakti)
Holi Ke Hit Bhajan Jukebox
Top Krishna Holi Songs (Traditional)
Holi Bhajan DJ Remix (Radha Krishna)
Holi Bhajan & Devotional Geet
Holi Ke Shaan Holi Songs
Nonstop Krishna Holi Musical Mix