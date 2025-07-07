Homemade Morning Drinks To Boost Energy Immunity And Kickstart Your Day Naturally
Do you think managing blood sugar levels always require fancy supplements? It is NOT true. The answer is already in your kitchen. Here are 7 easy to make and effective homemade drinks one should include in their diet to maintain a healthy blood sugar level.
Amla (Indian Gooseberry) Juice
Amla works as an antioxidant and is rich in Vitamin C, supporting glucose metabolism and pancreatic function. Mix fresh amla juice with water or a bit of honey.
Cinnamon Water
Cinnamon helps regulate post-meal sugar spikes and reduce insulin resistance. Boil 1 tablespoon of cinnamon powder in water. Let it cool before drinking.
Bitter Ground (Karela) Juice
Karela contains charantin, which helps lower blood glucose levels naturally. Blend 1 karela with a bit of water and strain its juice. Consume it on an empty stomach.
Aloe Vera Juice
Aloe vera reduces fast blood sugar and improves insulin sensitivity. Mix 1-2 tablespoons of fresh aloe vera gel with water.
Jeera (Cumin) Water
Jeera helps manage glucose levels after meals and aids digestion. To make a drink, soak 1 tablespoon of cumin seeds overnight and drink the water in the morning on an empty stomach.
Tulsi (Holy Basil) Tea
Tulsi is known for regulating cortisol and its anti-diabetic properties. Boil a few tulsi leaves in water to make a herbal tea.
Methi (Fenugreek) Water
Soak 1 tablespoon of Methi seeds in water overnight. Drink the water on an empty stomach first thing in the morning. Methi helps reduce gasting blood sugar and improve insulin sensitivity.
Disclaimer-This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Some things may vary with time.