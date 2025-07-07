Homemade Morning Drinks To Boost Energy Immunity And Kickstart Your Day Naturally

Methi (Fenugreek) Water

Soak 1 tablespoon of Methi seeds in water overnight. Drink the water on an empty stomach first thing in the morning. Methi helps reduce gasting blood sugar and improve insulin sensitivity.





