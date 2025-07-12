Hot Moves, Big Breaks: Bollywood Stars Who Began With Item Song Before They Got Famous

- Home>
Many popular Bollywood stars begin their career with hot item songs that showcase their dance skills and screen presence before they became household names. These early appearances often in glamorous and catchy songs, helped them gain visibility and popularity eventually leading to major film roles and successful acting careers.
Kriti Sanon
Kriti Sanon made up stylish appearance in the song- Aao Kabhi Haveli Pe.... A long side Rajkumar Rao and Badshah. This song hit her to boost popularity in the Bollywood industry.
Katrina kaif
Katrina in- Zara Zara Touch Me, which became a huge hit. She had done films earlier but, this item number solidified her image as a glamorous Bollywood Diva.
Nora fatehi
She gained early attention through item songs in South Indian Films. Her breakthrough came with Dilbar, but her consistent sizzling performances that led her to Bollywood stardom.
Kiara Advani
Kiara got fame from the song- Urvashi Urvashi, opposite to Shahid Kapoor. Though not a traditional item number, but it helped her to boost visibility.
Mouni Roy
Mouni Roy's dance in- Gali Gali, showed her expertise in Item songs. The performance was eye-catching and helped in her role transition to the big screen.
Sunny Leone
She became a sensation with the sultry- Laila. This song marked her Bollywood Breakthrough and made millions of fans overnight.
Jacqueline Fernandez
She caught early attention in- Dhanno, her dance highlighted dance talent which helped her to cement place in bollywood's glam scene.
Disclaimer: The information provided is just for entertainment purposes and not to defame anyone.