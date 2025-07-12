LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
global dust storms blood money ahmedabad plane crash ai Astronaut Jonny Kim Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez ahmed abad plane crash global dust storms blood money ahmedabad plane crash ai Astronaut Jonny Kim Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez ahmed abad plane crash global dust storms blood money ahmedabad plane crash ai Astronaut Jonny Kim Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez ahmed abad plane crash global dust storms blood money ahmedabad plane crash ai Astronaut Jonny Kim Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez ahmed abad plane crash
Live TV
TRENDING |
global dust storms blood money ahmedabad plane crash ai Astronaut Jonny Kim Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez ahmed abad plane crash global dust storms blood money ahmedabad plane crash ai Astronaut Jonny Kim Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez ahmed abad plane crash global dust storms blood money ahmedabad plane crash ai Astronaut Jonny Kim Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez ahmed abad plane crash global dust storms blood money ahmedabad plane crash ai Astronaut Jonny Kim Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez ahmed abad plane crash
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Hot Moves, Big Breaks: Bollywood Stars Who Began With Item Song Before They Got Famous

Hot Moves, Big Breaks: Bollywood Stars Who Began With Item Song Before They Got Famous

Many popular Bollywood stars begin their career with hot item songs that showcase their dance skills and screen presence before they became household names. These early appearances often in glamorous and catchy songs, helped them gain visibility and popularity eventually leading to major film roles and successful acting careers. 

By: Akriti Kaul Last Updated: July 12, 2025 | 3:23 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Hot Moves, Big Breaks: Bollywood Stars Who Began With Item Song Before They Got Famous - Gallery Image
1/7

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon made up stylish appearance in the song- Aao Kabhi Haveli Pe.... A long side Rajkumar Rao and Badshah. This song hit her to boost popularity in the Bollywood industry.

Hot Moves, Big Breaks: Bollywood Stars Who Began With Item Song Before They Got Famous - Gallery Image
2/7

Katrina kaif

Katrina in- Zara Zara Touch Me, which became a huge hit. She had done films earlier but, this item number solidified her image as a glamorous Bollywood Diva.

Hot Moves, Big Breaks: Bollywood Stars Who Began With Item Song Before They Got Famous - Gallery Image
3/7

Nora fatehi

She gained early attention through item songs in South Indian Films. Her breakthrough came with Dilbar, but her consistent sizzling performances that led her to Bollywood stardom.

Hot Moves, Big Breaks: Bollywood Stars Who Began With Item Song Before They Got Famous - Gallery Image
4/7

Kiara Advani

Kiara got fame from the song- Urvashi Urvashi, opposite to Shahid Kapoor. Though not a traditional item number, but it helped her to boost visibility.

Hot Moves, Big Breaks: Bollywood Stars Who Began With Item Song Before They Got Famous - Gallery Image
5/7

Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy's dance in- Gali Gali, showed her expertise in Item songs. The performance was eye-catching and helped in her role transition to the big screen.

Hot Moves, Big Breaks: Bollywood Stars Who Began With Item Song Before They Got Famous - Gallery Image
6/7

Sunny Leone

She became a sensation with the sultry- Laila. This song marked her Bollywood Breakthrough and made millions of fans overnight.

Hot Moves, Big Breaks: Bollywood Stars Who Began With Item Song Before They Got Famous - Gallery Image
7/7

Jacqueline Fernandez

She caught early attention in- Dhanno, her dance highlighted dance talent which helped her to cement place in bollywood's glam scene.

Disclaimer: The information provided is just for entertainment purposes and not to defame anyone.

Hot Moves, Big Breaks: Bollywood Stars Who Began With Item Song Before They Got Famous - Gallery Image

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?