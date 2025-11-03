India Beat South Africa in ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: See Team India’s Jubilant Celebration Pics

India Women vs South Africa Women: India secured a historic moment in world cricket by defeating South Africa by 52 runs in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 final at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. With this remarkable victory, the Women in Blue lifted their maiden World Cup trophy, ending a long wait and etching their name in history. From Smriti Mandhana to Shafali Verma and Deepti Sharma, take a look at India’s stunning victory and the team’s jubilant celebration on the field.