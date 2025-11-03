India Beat South Africa in ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: See Team India’s Jubilant Celebration Pics
India Women vs South Africa Women: India secured a historic moment in world cricket by defeating South Africa by 52 runs in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 final at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. With this remarkable victory, the Women in Blue lifted their maiden World Cup trophy, ending a long wait and etching their name in history. From Smriti Mandhana to Shafali Verma and Deepti Sharma, take a look at India’s stunning victory and the team’s jubilant celebration on the field.
India Wins in ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Final
India beating South Africa by 52 runs in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 final is indeed a proud moment for every cricket fan across the nation. Chasing 299 in a high-pressure, South Africa fought hard but fell short as India’s disciplined bowling dismissed them on 246 in 45.3 overs.
Team India Sets Massive Target
Team India delivered a stellar batting performance, setting a massive target of 298/7 in 50 overs with a smart play in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 final.
Shafali Verma Runs
Young sensation Shafali Verma rose to the occasion in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 final, smashing a stunning 87 runs to give India a strong start. Meanwhile, South Africa’s Ayabonga Khaka delivered a commendable spell, taking three wickets for 58 runs.
Deepti Sharma Shines in ICC World Cup Final
Deepti Sharma emerged as the game changer for India, delivering a stunning five-wicket haul that turned the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 final in India’s favor.
Harmanpreet Kaur & Smriti Mandhana Emotional Hug
India captain Harmanpreet Kaur hugged vice-captain Smriti Mandhana as they shared an emotional moment after Harmanpreet caught de Klerk.
Amanjot Kaur Catch Dismisses Laura Wolvaardt
Amanjot Kaur pulled off one of the most spectacular catches of the Women’s World Cup final to dismiss South Africa skipper Laura Wolvaardt. The shot soared high into the night sky, swirling under the floodlights.