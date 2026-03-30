Delhi-NCR Weather Update: IMD Issues Yellow Alert As Heavy Rain Expected To Lash National Capital, Noida and Gurgaon; Check Latest AQI Here
A sudden spell of rain and thunderstorms brought relief from rising temperatures across Delhi-NCR on Monday, March 30. The India Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert, warning of gusty winds, lightning and changing weather conditions, while air quality remains in the moderate range.
Weather Alert Issued
India Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for Delhi-NCR, warning of thunderstorms, lightning and light to moderate rainfall. Residents can expect cloudy skies and changing weather conditions through the day.
Rain Brings Relief From Heat
After days of rising temperatures, rain lashed several parts of Delhi, Noida and Gurgaon, offering much-needed relief from the heat. Gusty winds between 30–40 kmph, with speeds reaching up to 50 kmph, were also recorded.
Temperature Update
Minimum temperatures remained stable across key stations:
Safdarjung: 20.4°C
Palam: 21°C
Lodhi Road: 19.4°C
Ridge: 19.5°C
Ayanagar: 20°C
Maximum temperature is expected to stay between 29°C and 31°C today.
AQI Remains Moderate
According to the Central Pollution Control Board, Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 166, falling in the ‘moderate’ category. This level may cause breathing discomfort for sensitive groups.
What’s Causing the Weather Shift
The sudden change in weather is linked to active western disturbances affecting northern India. These systems have brought higher-than-normal rainfall in March, along with fluctuations in temperature.
Weekly Forecast Ahead
IMD predicts more rain spells later this week, especially on Tuesday, Friday and Saturday. Temperatures may rise up to 37°C during the week, while minimums could drop to around 18°C. Overall, conditions will remain warm with intermittent clouds and light rain.