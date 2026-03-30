Delhi-NCR Weather Update: IMD Issues Yellow Alert As Heavy Rain Expected To Lash National Capital, Noida and Gurgaon; Check Latest AQI Here

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
mumbai donald trump Barsapara Cricket Stadium Dahua and Hikvision banned in India Assembly Elections 2026 andhra pradesh murder case 700kg meth case nz Cricket Beast Life Brand IPS KK Bishnoi Wedding viral video enriched uranium Iran 12 tonnes kitkat stolen 5-year-old killed Motihari mumbai donald trump Barsapara Cricket Stadium Dahua and Hikvision banned in India Assembly Elections 2026 andhra pradesh murder case 700kg meth case nz Cricket Beast Life Brand IPS KK Bishnoi Wedding viral video enriched uranium Iran 12 tonnes kitkat stolen 5-year-old killed Motihari mumbai donald trump Barsapara Cricket Stadium Dahua and Hikvision banned in India Assembly Elections 2026 andhra pradesh murder case 700kg meth case nz Cricket Beast Life Brand IPS KK Bishnoi Wedding viral video enriched uranium Iran 12 tonnes kitkat stolen 5-year-old killed Motihari mumbai donald trump Barsapara Cricket Stadium Dahua and Hikvision banned in India Assembly Elections 2026 andhra pradesh murder case 700kg meth case nz Cricket Beast Life Brand IPS KK Bishnoi Wedding viral video enriched uranium Iran 12 tonnes kitkat stolen 5-year-old killed Motihari
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
mumbai donald trump Barsapara Cricket Stadium Dahua and Hikvision banned in India Assembly Elections 2026 andhra pradesh murder case 700kg meth case nz Cricket Beast Life Brand IPS KK Bishnoi Wedding viral video enriched uranium Iran 12 tonnes kitkat stolen 5-year-old killed Motihari mumbai donald trump Barsapara Cricket Stadium Dahua and Hikvision banned in India Assembly Elections 2026 andhra pradesh murder case 700kg meth case nz Cricket Beast Life Brand IPS KK Bishnoi Wedding viral video enriched uranium Iran 12 tonnes kitkat stolen 5-year-old killed Motihari mumbai donald trump Barsapara Cricket Stadium Dahua and Hikvision banned in India Assembly Elections 2026 andhra pradesh murder case 700kg meth case nz Cricket Beast Life Brand IPS KK Bishnoi Wedding viral video enriched uranium Iran 12 tonnes kitkat stolen 5-year-old killed Motihari mumbai donald trump Barsapara Cricket Stadium Dahua and Hikvision banned in India Assembly Elections 2026 andhra pradesh murder case 700kg meth case nz Cricket Beast Life Brand IPS KK Bishnoi Wedding viral video enriched uranium Iran 12 tonnes kitkat stolen 5-year-old killed Motihari
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Delhi-NCR Weather Update: IMD Issues Yellow Alert As Heavy Rain Expected To Lash National Capital, Noida and Gurgaon; Check Latest AQI Here

Delhi-NCR Weather Update: IMD Issues Yellow Alert As Heavy Rain Expected To Lash National Capital, Noida and Gurgaon; Check Latest AQI Here

A sudden spell of rain and thunderstorms brought relief from rising temperatures across Delhi-NCR on Monday, March 30. The India Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert, warning of gusty winds, lightning and changing weather conditions, while air quality remains in the moderate range.

Published By: Published: March 30, 2026 16:47:34 IST
Follow us on
Google News
Weather Alert Issued
1/6
Delhi-NCR Weather Update: IMD Issues Yellow Alert As Heavy Rain Expected To Lash National Capital, Noida and Gurgaon; Check Latest AQI Here

Weather Alert Issued

India Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for Delhi-NCR, warning of thunderstorms, lightning and light to moderate rainfall. Residents can expect cloudy skies and changing weather conditions through the day.

You Might Be Interested In
Rain Brings Relief From Heat
2/6

Rain Brings Relief From Heat

After days of rising temperatures, rain lashed several parts of Delhi, Noida and Gurgaon, offering much-needed relief from the heat. Gusty winds between 30–40 kmph, with speeds reaching up to 50 kmph, were also recorded.

Temperature Update
3/6

Temperature Update

Minimum temperatures remained stable across key stations:
Safdarjung: 20.4°C
Palam: 21°C
Lodhi Road: 19.4°C
Ridge: 19.5°C
Ayanagar: 20°C
Maximum temperature is expected to stay between 29°C and 31°C today.

You Might Be Interested In
AQI Remains Moderate
4/6

AQI Remains Moderate

According to the Central Pollution Control Board, Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 166, falling in the ‘moderate’ category. This level may cause breathing discomfort for sensitive groups.

What’s Causing the Weather Shift
5/6

What’s Causing the Weather Shift

The sudden change in weather is linked to active western disturbances affecting northern India. These systems have brought higher-than-normal rainfall in March, along with fluctuations in temperature.

You Might Be Interested In
Weekly Forecast Ahead
6/6

Weekly Forecast Ahead

IMD predicts more rain spells later this week, especially on Tuesday, Friday and Saturday. Temperatures may rise up to 37°C during the week, while minimums could drop to around 18°C. Overall, conditions will remain warm with intermittent clouds and light rain.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS