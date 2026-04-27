Eerie Whispers, Ghostly Apparitions After Dark: What is Dumas Beach Ghost Story? Haunted Truth Behind Surat’s Mysterious Shoreline

Dumas Beach Mystery

Located near Surat in Gujarat, Dumas Beach is famous for its unusual black sand and chilling reputation. While it attracts tourists during the day, it becomes a topic of fear and curiosity after sunset due to numerous ghost stories and paranormal claims linked to the area.