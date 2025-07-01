In Pics: From Udaipur To Ooty, You Can’t Miss These Seven Travel Destinations In India During Monsoon

Monsoon travel destinations offer a unique and refreshing experience for travelers seeking lush landscapes, fewer crowds, and lower costs. During the monsoon season, India transforms into a vibrant and lush paradise, making it an ideal travel destination. It gives a pleasant experience of misty hills, lush greenery, and clean air to breathe. Also, it gives the experience of exploring opportunities to local monsoon rituals, enjoying seasonal foods, and observing how communities adapt to the weather. In some regions, the monsoon season is generally regarded as the low season for tourism. Many people prefer this season because of low crowds and discounted offers in the monsoon season.