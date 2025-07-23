LIVE TV
  India's Cheapest 7-Seater Electric Car

India’s Cheapest 7-Seater Electric Car

India’s Cheapest 7-Seater Electric Car Bookings Open: Kia India has commenced bookings for its first made-in-India 7-seater electric car, the Carens Clavis EV. Priced between Rs 17.99 lakh and Rs 24.49 lakh (ex-showroom), the Carens Clavis EV is the most affordable electric car in India and is now available for booking via Kia India’s official website and dealerships by paying an initial amount of Rs 25,000. Further in this article, let’s explore the details of India’s cheapest 7-seater electric car, the Kia Carens Clavis EV.

By: Yash Gaur Last Updated: July 23, 2025 | 12:01 AM IST

India’s Cheapest 7-Seater Electric Car - Photo Gallery

India’s Cheapest 7-Seater Electric Car - Photo Gallery

