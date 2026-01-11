Inside OnlyFans’ Elite: The Highest Earners Who Built Multi-Million-Dollar Empires
OnlyFans has revolutionized the creator economy, giving a chance to the celebrities and the influencers to earn money through the exclusivity of their content. The top earners use their worldwide fame to make millions as their monthly revenue.
Blac Chyna
She gained massive popularity by offering a mix of glamorous lingerie shoots and foot-fetish-themed content. Though she shifted her focus in recent years toward her spiritual journey, her profile remains the highest-grossing in the platform's history.
Bella Thorne
The former Disney star uses her page primarily for experimental art projects, personal voice memos, and "tease" style photography. She famously broke records by earning $1 million in her first 24 hours without posting explicit nudity.
Bhad Bhabie
Launching her account as soon as she turned 18, she leveraged her viral "Cash Me Outside" fame to share bikini-clad photos and lifestyle vlogs. She has publicly shared her earnings receipts to prove she is one of the platform's most consistent multi-millionaires.
Cardi B
Cardi treats her profile as a raw, unfiltered "behind-the-scenes" hub where she shares unreleased music snippets and personal rants. She explicitly stated she does not post pornographic content, focusing instead on deeper fan engagement and "WAP" music video extras.
Iggy Azalea
She used the platform to launch her multimedia project "Hotter Than Hell," featuring high-fashion photography inspired by 90s supermodels. Her content blends artistic nudity with exclusive music updates and direct fan interaction that she found too "censored" for Instagram.