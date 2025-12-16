IPL 2026 Auction: 5 Players Who Have Played Every Season Ahead Of IPL 2026

MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni started his career in the IPL in the year 2008 and from then on he became the wonder of the Chennai Super Kings and led the team with incomparable consistency. CSK, under his leadership, took home several IPL trophies and for every season they were in the playoffs almost all the time. Dhoni was famous for his cool and collected leadership and his batting to the end hitting skills, he is a key player in the team as a former captain and wicket keeper. His IPL career can be characterized by the traits of long service, loyalty to the single team, and significant influence on the league.