IPL 2026 Auction: 5 Players Who Have Played Every Season Ahead Of IPL 2026
Among the rare cricketers, the one who played in every IPL season is the most consistent, fit and adaptable person across teams, formats and levels of competition. Their long lasting presence tells about the same performance, strong work ethic and the ability to change according to the league’s demands, thus making the symbols of reliability and professionalism last during the IPL season of 2026.
MS Dhoni
MS Dhoni started his career in the IPL in the year 2008 and from then on he became the wonder of the Chennai Super Kings and led the team with incomparable consistency. CSK, under his leadership, took home several IPL trophies and for every season they were in the playoffs almost all the time. Dhoni was famous for his cool and collected leadership and his batting to the end hitting skills, he is a key player in the team as a former captain and wicket keeper. His IPL career can be characterized by the traits of long service, loyalty to the single team, and significant influence on the league.
Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli, since the inception of the IPL in 2008, has been a core player in the league, and representing Royal Challengers Bengaluru, he has spent his entire career there. He is the top scorer in the league's whole history, not only because of scoring but also for his remarkable consistency and ability to win matches. The most remarkable of all was Kohli, who would give several seasons of the RCB his captaincy and lead the team to multiple playoffs. He has poured his heart, showed his leadership and moreover, played so long to become one of the greatest icons in IPL history.
Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma, from the moment he debuted, has been the most prominent player of the IPL. He turned into a star thanks to his power hitting and smart leadership. He took the Mumbai Indians to several IPL titles and earned the title of the most successful captain in the league's history. With his reliability and masterly skills in crucial games, he has made quite a few centuries and has had many match-winning innings. His IPL career is a reflection of the leadership qualities, a very gifted player, and a long lasting top player.
Ravindra Jadeja
At first, Ravindra Jadeja went into the IPL as a very high priced all rounder with the powers of both good batting and left arm spin. Besides that, the runs and wickets he made at key points in the matches remained his primary input no matter the team he was with. Jadeja, as a fielder, was also very good and so he was considered one of the best fielders in the league. His consistent and dependable performances have made him the most valuable player in IPL.
Ishant Sharma
Ishant Sharma has proved to be an unwavering speed bowler throughout IPL history, characterized by his tall stature, high bounce, and movement on the ball. He joined the league in its initial years and changed teams several times during his career. His long international career and skills have secured him the position of a prominent player in the bowling attack. He never missed getting important wickets and bowling tight overs even in the later phases of his career.