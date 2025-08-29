LIVE TV
Is Banana Milkshakes Actually Healthy? The Shocking Truth

Banana milkshakes are often seen as a healthy drink, but the truth depends on how they’re made. While bananas provide fiber, potassium, and natural sweetness, blending them with full-fat milk, sugar, or ice cream can turn the shake into a calorie-heavy treat. Moderation and healthier alternatives, like using low-fat milk or no added sugar, make it a balanced choice.

Banana Milkshakes
1/7

Banana Milkshakes

Banana milkshakes are a tasty and nutritious beverage used by millions of people, but they can have vastly different health effects.

Nutrition
2/7

Nutrition

Banana milkshakes offer potassium, vitamins, and fiber for energy, digestion and heart health.

Sugars and calories
3/7

Sugars and calories

Most homemade banana milkshakes and store-bought banana milkshakes will contain banana, sugar, and cream or milk. So generally they have high sugar and high calories.

Digestive Distress with Lactose and other milk options
4/7

Digestive Distress with Lactose and other milk options

If you have digestion distress with regular milk, this is another way of having banana milkshakes using plant-based milks if you are lactose intolerant.

Weight Gain and Blood Sugar Responses
5/7

Weight Gain and Blood Sugar Responses

If self-conscious about having too much fructose, the sugary banana milkshakes may elevate your blood sugars and cause you to gain weight.

The Final World: everything in moderation
6/7

The Final World: everything in moderation

Banana milkshakes can provide nutrients if you minimize the amount of sugar and only drink them in moderation.

Disclaimer
7/7

Disclaimer

This article is for informational purposes only. Always consult a nutritionist or healthcare professional for personalized dietary advice.

