From Janhvi Kapoor to Alia Bhatt: Bollywood Celebrities Who Are Breaking The Internet in 2025
Bollywood celebs aren’t just stars on screen — they’re ruling social media too. From stylish posts and fun reels to candid moments and witty captions, they know how to keep fans hooked. Here’s a look at the celebs who are absolutely slaying the social media game.
Alia Bhatt
Alia shares a perfect mix of travel diaries, candid selfies and work updates. She engages fans with sweet captions and natural charm.
Ranveer Singh
He is known for his colorful feed and wild energy. He posts fitness clips, quirky reels and fun moments with Deepika Padukone. His captions are full of personality and humor.
Kiara Advani
Kiara shares glimpses of her vacations, shoots and events. She likes to keep it classy with aesthetic visuals. Her fashion game is always on point.
Shah Rukh Khan
His fans adore his charm and family moments. His aura translates effortlessly from screen to social.
Kareena Kapoor Khan
She is known for her unapologetic and chic content. She posts family photos, luxury looks and iconic "Bebo" moments.
Janhvi Kapoor
Her Instagram radiates bold style and freshness. She posts from ethnic glam to beachy vibes. She always keeps it trendy and youthful.
Ayushmann Khurrana
He mixes poetry with humor. His posts reflect creativity and emotional depth. His Instagram feels like a personal diary with a message.
