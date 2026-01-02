LIVE TV
Too HOT To Ignore! Semi-NUDE & Revealing Looks That Made Bollywood Headlines

From red carpets to viral airport looks, some Bollywood divas are known for pushing fashion boundaries like no one else. These actresses regularly grab headlines for their bold, revealing outfits and fearless style statements that keep the internet buzzing.

Published: January 2, 2026 12:39:52 IST
Bollywood Actresses in Revealing Clothes
1/7
Too HOT To Ignore! Semi-NUDE & Revealing Looks That Made Bollywood Headlines

Bollywood Actresses in Revealing Clothes

Here are the top 5 Bollywood actresses who wear revealing clothes very often.

Janhvi Kapoor Hot
2/7

Janhvi Kapoor Hot

She frequently experiments with deep neck gowns, thigh-high slits and sheer fabrics. She often channels old-school glam with a modern, body-hugging twist.

Uorfi Javed Hot
3/7

Uorfi Javed Hot

Uorfi regularly makes headlines for outfits made from unconventional materials. Her fearless style keeps her viral on social media.

Poonam Pandey Hot
4/7

Poonam Pandey Hot

She built her public image around bold and revealing fashion. She often makes headlines for controversial outfit choices.

Nora Fatehi Hot
5/7

Nora Fatehi Hot

Nora is famous for body-fitted dresses and high-slit outfits. She brings international red-carpet glam to Bollywood fashion.

Malaika Arora Hot
6/7

Malaika Arora Hot

Malaika constantly stuns in backless, cut-out and thigh-slit dresses. She is known for ageless confidence and bold style choices.

Disclaimer
7/7

Disclaimer

This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.

