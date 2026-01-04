Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij End Their Marriage After 14 Years: Top 5 Rare Old Photos of the Couple Together
After fourteen years of marriage, Jay and Mahhi made public their friendly divorce. They said that their main concerns were peace and parenting together: Tara, Khushi, and Rajveer. This followed months of rumors that earned them the support of the fans and the request for privacy.
Official Announcement:
On January 4, 2026, Jay and Mahhi, through Instagram, declared the end of their 14-year marriage. They chose sanity instead of the ongoing drama.
No Blame Game:
They pointed out that there was no villain in this case, and that they were valuing peace, growth, and humanity while at the same time committing themselves to co-parenting their three children in a smooth way.
Family First:
Although they are separating, the parents of Tara, Khushi, and Rajveer are committed to being loving, responsible, and united in parenting.
Rumors Preceded:
Before the final announcement, the couple's living arrangements and deleted photos gave rise to months of speculation, along with Mahhi's continuous denial of the previous "false narrative" reports circulating online.
Fan Support:
Fans applauded their mature, friendly divorce and asked their followers to respect their privacy and show kindness during this transition.