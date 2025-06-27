Kedarnath: Best places to Visit in this Sacred Town for a Spiritual Journey
Kedarnath, one of the most sacred pilgrimage sites in India is famous for the ancient Kedarnath temple dedicated to lord shiva. Beyond the temple, Kedarnath offers stunning natural beauties, serene lakes and hidden spiritual gems that make the journey even more memorable. Here are some Kedarnath’s truly magical and divine places you should definitely visit once in your life.
Kedarnath temple
Kedarnath temple is the main attraction dedicated to lord Shiva. It is one of the 12 jyotirlingas and the key Char Dham pilgrimage. It is surrounded by snow-capped peaks and divine energy.
Bhairavnath temple
Bhairavnath temple is located uphill from the main temple. It is dedicated to Bhairava, protector deity of Kedarnath. It offers a breath-taking panoramic view of the valley.
Vasuki Taal
Vasuki Taal is a glacial Lake situated 8 km from Kedarnath. It is ideal for tracking lovers. It is surrounded by majestic Himalayan ranges.
Gandhi sarovar
Gandhi sarovar is a small glacial Lake about 3 km track from Kedarnath. Gandhiji's ashes were immersed here. It is a quiet, scenic and spiritually significant.
Triyuginarayan temple
Triyuginarayan temple is a mythological wedding spot of Lord Shiva and Parvati. The internal flame burns continuously since their marriage. It is located 25 km from Kedarnath.
Sonprayag
Sonprayag is a confluence of Basuki and Mandakini rivers. Pilgrims bath here before heading to Kedarnath. It is a gorgeous natural landspace with religious significance.
Gaurikund
Gaurikund is the starting point of the Kedarnath track. It is believed to be where goddess Parvati meditated for Shiva. It also has a natural hot water spring.
Disclaimer-This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended.