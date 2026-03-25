Durga Ashtami 2026 Puja Vidhi at Home: Aarti Rules, Timings, Rituals and Samagri List

Durga Ashtami 2026 is one of the most important days of Navratri, dedicated to Maa Durga and her powerful form. Devotees perform special puja at home, following proper vidhi, aarti rules and rituals to seek blessings. The day is considered highly auspicious for Kanya Pujan and offering bhog to the goddess. Here’s a complete guide to Durga Ashtami puja vidhi at home, including aarti, rituals, timings and essential items.