Top Instagrammable Cafes In Delhi-NCR That Are Breaking The Internet

AMA Cafe - Cozy Korean Vibes

Location: MKT, New Delhi

The AMA Cafe is amongst the most favoured cafes by Generation Z due to its aesthetically pleasing interior designs and Korean cafe vibes.The wooden furniture and warm yellow lighting accompanied by desserts on display give a calming experience inside the cafe. It is known for its yummy cheesecakes, pancakes, and hot chocolate that have gained popularity through their Instagram reels. The atmosphere inside the cafe makes it the perfect place for going out for a solo date or to study.