Top Instagrammable Cafes In Delhi-NCR That Are Breaking The Internet
Delhi-NCR cafes are not just about food and drinks. They have become social media trends and places to get yourself clicked with aesthetics in the background. With these floral-themed cafes, cosy rooftop corners and minimalist decor, the cafe hopping trend has been ever-growing. If you are a fan of pastel themes, artful corners, fairy lights or European-style decor, here are 10 most Instagrammable cafes in and around Delhi-NCR in 2026.
Cafe Dori – a minimalist industrial beauty
Location: Sunder Nursery
Cafe Dori is famous for its stylish industrial interiors mixed with modern luxury aesthetics.
It’s an interesting blend of both contemporary and industrial interior designs. Elements like brick walls, earthy colours, glass windows, and wood seating arrangements contribute to making the coffee shop very elegant.
Cafe Dori – a minimalist industrial beauty
Location: Sunder Nursery
Cafe Dori is famous for its stylish industrial interiors mixed with modern luxury aesthetics.
It’s an interesting blend of both contemporary and industrial interior designs. Elements like brick walls, earthy colours, glass windows, and wood seating arrangements contribute to making the coffee shop very elegant.
Cafe Dori – a minimalist industrial beauty
Location: Sunder Nursery
Cafe Dori is famous for its stylish industrial interiors mixed with modern luxury aesthetics.
It’s an interesting blend of both contemporary and industrial interior designs. Elements like brick walls, earthy colours, glass windows, and wood seating arrangements contribute to making the coffee shop very elegant.
AMA Cafe - Cozy Korean Vibes
Location: MKT, New Delhi
The AMA Cafe is amongst the most favoured cafes by Generation Z due to its aesthetically pleasing interior designs and Korean cafe vibes.The wooden furniture and warm yellow lighting accompanied by desserts on display give a calming experience inside the cafe. It is known for its yummy cheesecakes, pancakes, and hot chocolate that have gained popularity through their Instagram reels. The atmosphere inside the cafe makes it the perfect place for going out for a solo date or to study.
Music & Mountains – Hillside Café & Cocktail Bar – Hill Station Atmosphere at Delhi
Location: Greater Kailash-1, New Delhi The café gives you the sensation of sitting within a beautiful café in the hills. The interiors made of wood, the fairy lights, warm colours, and the rooftop seats make you feel relaxed because of the atmosphere of the café, further enhanced by the light during the rainy and winter seasons.
Cafe Tesu - Chic and minimalist aesthetic
Location: Kalu Sarai, New Delhi
The cafe Tesu is well known for its opulent decor, natural colour theme, and minimalist approach to decorating. The cafe has huge windows, modern furniture, wall art, and warm lighting. As such, it is one of the most elegant and comfortable places to be. The tastefully prepared breakfasts, coffees, and desserts at this cafe are much loved by the fans of fine food.
Jugmug Thela – Boho and artistic cafe vibe
Location: Lane-3, behind Kuldeep House, Saiyad ul Ajaib, New Delhi
What sets Jugmug Thela, apart from others, is that it has a bohemian interior decoration and design. The café has an artistic and young atmosphere and is thus more attractive to students, artists, and Instagrammers. Its colourful cushion, artistic furnishings, and relaxed ambience give it an artistic feel. Most people post artistic images of the café on Instagram.
Triveni Terrace Cafe - Artistically Bohemian & Vintaged Charm
Location: Tansen Marg, Mandi House, New Delhi
As it is located near the art gallery, Triveni Terrace Café is a cosy place that looks very beautiful due to its old-fashioned and artistic environment. Open seating area, vegetation, plain decoration, and Old Delhi charm make the café seem culturally beautiful. The place is liked by customers due to its soothing and artistic environment.
Café Pink - Gen Z's Preferred Pink Spot
Location: Hauz Khas Village, New Delhi
Cafe Pink is becoming highly popular among Generation Z because of the gorgeous pink interior of the cafe and neon lights that give the place a very appealing appearance. Every nook and cranny of Cafe Pink has been crafted in such a way that the entire atmosphere looks like a photograph from Instagram.
Cafe Lota – Indian traditional meets modern
Location: National Crafts Museum, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi
Cafe Lota is a place that is unique because of its fusion of modernity and Indian culture. This is evidenced by artistic decorations, handmade pieces, an interior that is earthy in nature, and serene environs. In fact, the sophisticated Indian design in Café Lota creates another form of aesthetic appeal than that of modern pastel cafés.