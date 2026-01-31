LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ajit-pawar crime news elon musk DOJ Pakistan bankruptcy Hasan Piker IND vs NZ Epstein 2009 email donald trump ajit-pawar crime news elon musk DOJ Pakistan bankruptcy Hasan Piker IND vs NZ Epstein 2009 email donald trump ajit-pawar crime news elon musk DOJ Pakistan bankruptcy Hasan Piker IND vs NZ Epstein 2009 email donald trump ajit-pawar crime news elon musk DOJ Pakistan bankruptcy Hasan Piker IND vs NZ Epstein 2009 email donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ajit-pawar crime news elon musk DOJ Pakistan bankruptcy Hasan Piker IND vs NZ Epstein 2009 email donald trump ajit-pawar crime news elon musk DOJ Pakistan bankruptcy Hasan Piker IND vs NZ Epstein 2009 email donald trump ajit-pawar crime news elon musk DOJ Pakistan bankruptcy Hasan Piker IND vs NZ Epstein 2009 email donald trump ajit-pawar crime news elon musk DOJ Pakistan bankruptcy Hasan Piker IND vs NZ Epstein 2009 email donald trump
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Meet The Powerhouse Cast Of SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi , Faces Behind The Rs 1,300 Cr Epic

Meet The Powerhouse Cast Of SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi , Faces Behind The Rs 1,300 Cr Epic

The Varanasi movie which S.S. Rajamouli directed stars Mahesh Babu as an explorer in an international adventure that costs ₹1,300 crore.

The action-packed film combines Indian mythological elements with its time-traveling storyline which moves through African and Antarctic locations as well as historical time periods.

Published By: Published: January 31, 2026 16:03:46 IST
Follow us on
Google News
Mahesh Babu (as Rudhra)
1/5
Mahesh Babu (as Rudhra)

Mahesh Babu (as Rudhra)

He plays a fierce, globe-trotting explorer and "savior" figure who navigates multiple timelines to influence Earth's history. His character is visually depicted wielding a trident (trishula) and riding a bull, reflecting traits inspired by Lord Hanuman and Lord Rama.

You Might Be Interested In
Priyanka Chopra Jonas (as Mandakini)
2/5
Priyanka Chopra Jonas (as Mandakini)

Priyanka Chopra Jonas (as Mandakini)

Marking her grand return to Indian cinema, she plays a mysterious and action-oriented woman who joins the mission across continents. Her role is described as physically demanding, with first-look posters famously showing her in a saree while wielding a gun.

Prithviraj Sukumaran (as Kumbha)
3/5
Prithviraj Sukumaran (as Kumbha)

Prithviraj Sukumaran (as Kumbha)

He portrays the primary antagonist, a scientific-minded yet formidable figure who opposes the protagonist across different eras. The role is billed as one of the most complex and physically challenging characters ever conceived by the director.

You Might Be Interested In
S.S. Rajamouli (Director)
4/5
S.S. Rajamouli (Director)

S.S. Rajamouli (Director)

The visionary behind RRR and Baahubali, he is crafting this film as a "globe-trotting adventure" in the vein of Indiana Jones. He has blended high-concept science fiction, like time travel and asteroid strikes, with deep Indian mythological roots.

You Might Be Interested In
Ram Charan (The Connection)
5/5
Ram Charan (The Connection)

Ram Charan (The Connection)

While he is not a member of the main cast, his name is linked to the film because Rajamouli used his portrayal in RRR as a benchmark for Mahesh Babu’s mythological sequences. Rajamouli famously noted that Mahesh's look as Lord Rama in the film gave him "goosebumps" similar to Charan's iconic climax scene.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS