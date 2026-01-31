Meet The Powerhouse Cast Of SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi , Faces Behind The Rs 1,300 Cr Epic
The Varanasi movie which S.S. Rajamouli directed stars Mahesh Babu as an explorer in an international adventure that costs ₹1,300 crore.
The action-packed film combines Indian mythological elements with its time-traveling storyline which moves through African and Antarctic locations as well as historical time periods.
Mahesh Babu (as Rudhra)
He plays a fierce, globe-trotting explorer and "savior" figure who navigates multiple timelines to influence Earth's history. His character is visually depicted wielding a trident (trishula) and riding a bull, reflecting traits inspired by Lord Hanuman and Lord Rama.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas (as Mandakini)
Marking her grand return to Indian cinema, she plays a mysterious and action-oriented woman who joins the mission across continents. Her role is described as physically demanding, with first-look posters famously showing her in a saree while wielding a gun.
Prithviraj Sukumaran (as Kumbha)
He portrays the primary antagonist, a scientific-minded yet formidable figure who opposes the protagonist across different eras. The role is billed as one of the most complex and physically challenging characters ever conceived by the director.
S.S. Rajamouli (Director)
The visionary behind RRR and Baahubali, he is crafting this film as a "globe-trotting adventure" in the vein of Indiana Jones. He has blended high-concept science fiction, like time travel and asteroid strikes, with deep Indian mythological roots.
Ram Charan (The Connection)
While he is not a member of the main cast, his name is linked to the film because Rajamouli used his portrayal in RRR as a benchmark for Mahesh Babu’s mythological sequences. Rajamouli famously noted that Mahesh's look as Lord Rama in the film gave him "goosebumps" similar to Charan's iconic climax scene.