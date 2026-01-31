Meet The Powerhouse Cast Of SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi , Faces Behind The Rs 1,300 Cr Epic

The Varanasi movie which S.S. Rajamouli directed stars Mahesh Babu as an explorer in an international adventure that costs ₹1,300 crore.

The action-packed film combines Indian mythological elements with its time-traveling storyline which moves through African and Antarctic locations as well as historical time periods.