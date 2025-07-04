Metro In Dino Screening: Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim and More Light Up The Night

- Home>
The screening of Metro In Dino turned into a star-studded affair with the presence of Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Konkona Sen Sharma, and Anupam Kher. from casual glam to ethnic elegance, the celebrity brought their best style forward, making it a night to remember. The event radiated excitement, fashion, and the warmth of cinema.
Aditya Roy Kapur Keeps It Casual Yet Cool
Aditya Roy Kapur arrived in his signature laid-back style, wearing a classic blue shirt paired with denims. His effortless charm and warm smile made him an instant highlight on the red carpet. Fans were thrilled to see the Metro In Dino lead keeping it real and relatable.
Sara Ali Khan’s Chic Desi Glam
Sara Ali Khan brought a touch of traditional glam to the event in a pastel ethnic outfit. With minimal makeup and open hair, she looked fresh and radiant. Her elegant appearance added grace and poise to the screening night.
Ibrahim Ali Khan Makes a Neat Entry
Ibrahim Ali Khan was spotted in a smart casual ensemble, exuding youthful confidence. Sporting a jacket over a tee and jeans, he kept it trendy yet underrated. The rising star looked every bit ready to steal hearts, just like his sister Sara.
Anupam Kher Graces the Event with a Smile
Veteran actor Anupam Kher lit up the evening with his positive energy and timeless charm. Dressed in formals, he greeted everyone with his trademark warmth. His presence added a dose of legacy and love to the star-studded evening.
Konkona Sen Sharma Keeps It Classy
Konkona Sen Sharma looked effortlessly chic in a muted-toned outfit that reflected her subtle, classy style. With no-fuss makeup and her natural poise, she showed how to make a statement without going over the top. A quiet, elegant presence on the carpet.
Fatima Sana Shaikh’s Bold Look
Fatima Sana Shaikh arrived in a stylish silk outfit that screamed confidence and edge. With her sleek look and bold attitude, she turned heads effortlessly. The actress balanced glamour and grace in perfect measure for the screening.
Team Metro In Dino Soaks in the Love
The cast and crew of Metro In Dino came together for a group photo filled with laughter, hugs, and excitement. Their bond reflected in every frame. It was a perfect end to a night celebrating stories of modern-day urban love.