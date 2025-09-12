Mirai Cast REVEALED: Teja Sajja’s Superhero Movie Winning Hearts of Audiences
Karthik Gattamneni’s action-adventure movie ‘Mirai’ has finally hit the theaters today, on 12 September 2025. Audiences created a buzz on social media due to its epic star cast and storyline. Moviegoers have shared the early review of Mirai, calling it ‘big screen worthy.’ Let’s take a dive into the star cast of Mirai, who are ruling the big theaters.
Teja Sajja as Super Yodha
Teja Sajja portrays the role of Super Yodha in Mirai and delivers a striking performance. His recent movie HanuMan received massive popularity.
Manoj Kumar Manchu as Black Sword
Manoj Kumar Manchu is winning hearts for his menacing performance as Black Sword in Mirai. Viewers say his portrayal of the villain is intense and mind-blowing, and keeps you on the edge through the movie. 4
Ritika Nayak
Ritika Nayak primarily works in the Telugu film industry. She received massive popularity through her debut movie, Ashoka Vanamlo Arjuna Kalyanam.
Jagapathi Babu
Jagapathi Babu is a renowned actor and producer in the film industry. He is best known for his work in Nannaku Prematho (2016), Rangasthalam (2018) and Srimanthudu (2015).
Shriya Saran
Shriya Saran, also known by the mononym Shriya, works in the Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu film industry. Not only does this also play a lead role in the American-Indian co-production The Other End of the Line (2007).
Jayaram
Jayaram is widely known for his unique roles in Thuppakki (2012), Ponniyin Selvan: Part I (2022) and Ponniyin Selvan: Part Two (2023).
Mirai Storyline
Mirai revolves around a young warrior who is given a task to protect the nine sacred scriptures that can turn any mortal into a deity. It explores human values and emotions such as compassion, ethics, hatred and greed.
Mirai Review
Disclamier
The above information is based on media reports and official announcements. Viewer responses and reviews may vary. Readers are advised to verify details from official sources before drawing conclusions.