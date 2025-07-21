If You Love Saiyaara? Watch These 7 Movies to Set the Perfect Mood
Saiyaara is a passion-filled romantic drama featuring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda. Directed by Mohit Suri, the film explores love, ambition, heartbreak, and music through a deeply emotional lens. Ahaan’s raw performance as Krish, paired with a viral title track, makes Saiyaara a powerful and lingering cinematic experience.
Barfi! (2012)
A heartwarming story of the love that lingers beyond words. Ranbir and Priyanka express the deep emotions in this silent and visual romance full of innocence, charm, and soulful music.
Aashiqui 2 (2013)
The tragic love story where music brings couples apart through addiction. Aditya and Shraddha shimmer in this melodious, emotional roller coaster of fame, love, and heartbreak.
Veer-Zaara (2004)
An eternal love story transcending frontiers and time. SRK and Preity used to walk the talk of passion and sacrifice in this soulful cross-border romance with timeless music.
Lootera (2013)
A poetic and melancholic affair of the gentler sex, combining visual elegance with heavy emotional depth. Ranveer and Sonakshi provide subtle yet heart-wrenching performances in a very beautiful and haunting tale.
Rockstar (2011)
In this movie, Ranbir portrays a broken-hearted artist in a musical tragedy. Lost pod-wags A.R.Rahman tempered with agony and passion of love lost.
Sanam Teri Kasam (2016)
This is an underrated romantic tragedy with evocative beats of emotion. The chemistry between Mawra and Harshvardhan and the heartbreaking climax make it an unforgettable and tear-jerking watch.
Laila Majnu (2018)
In this movie, love turns into madness in this intense, spiritual romance set in Kashmir. Triptii and Avinash’s magnetic performances make this tale deeply poetic and haunting.
