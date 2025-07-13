LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Movies That Mix Cultures: Beautiful Stories from Around the World

Movies That Mix Cultures: Beautiful Stories from Around the World

Cross-cultural films are emotional bridges that connect people across values, traditions and ways of life. Here are some of the best cross-cultural films with immersive story telling and powerful visuals that you must watch.

By: Vanshika Ahuja Last Updated: July 13, 2025 | 5:16 PM IST
The Namesake

The Namesake is a moving story of an Indian-American boy torn between his American lifestyle and his Bengali roots. This movie was based on Jhumpa Lahiri's novel.

Slumdog Millionaire

Slumdog millionaire is based on a Mumbai slum boy who wins a game show. But, it's not about luck, it's about destiny, love, and survival. This movie is a British Indian masterpiece.

Bride and Prejudice

Bride and prejudice is a fun desi take on Jane Austin's Pride and prejudice. Bollywood meets Hollywood in this colorful musical romance.

Lost in Translation

Lost in translation is a movie that explores themes of cultural disconnection, unexpected human connections and loneliness. It captures the experience of being a foreigner in Japan.

Monsoon Wedding

Monsoon wedding is a movie about a chaotic and colorful Punjabi wedding which becomes a cultural roller coaster as traditions, NRIs, and many secrets come together.

Eat Pray Love

Eat pray Love is a film based on a woman Elizabeth Gilbert, that embarks on a journey of self discovery across India Italy and Bali after a painful divorce. The movie is based on a best selling memoir by the real Elizabeth Gilbert.

English Vinglish

English vinglish is about a quiet Indian homemaker who transforms her life after enrolling in an English class in New York. It is a feel good cross cultural gem.

Disclaimer-This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.

