Movies That Mix Cultures: Beautiful Stories from Around the World
Cross-cultural films are emotional bridges that connect people across values, traditions and ways of life. Here are some of the best cross-cultural films with immersive story telling and powerful visuals that you must watch.
The Namesake
The Namesake is a moving story of an Indian-American boy torn between his American lifestyle and his Bengali roots. This movie was based on Jhumpa Lahiri's novel.
Slumdog Millionaire
Slumdog millionaire is based on a Mumbai slum boy who wins a game show. But, it's not about luck, it's about destiny, love, and survival. This movie is a British Indian masterpiece.
Bride and Prejudice
Bride and prejudice is a fun desi take on Jane Austin's Pride and prejudice. Bollywood meets Hollywood in this colorful musical romance.
Lost in Translation
Lost in translation is a movie that explores themes of cultural disconnection, unexpected human connections and loneliness. It captures the experience of being a foreigner in Japan.
Monsoon Wedding
Monsoon wedding is a movie about a chaotic and colorful Punjabi wedding which becomes a cultural roller coaster as traditions, NRIs, and many secrets come together.
Eat Pray Love
Eat pray Love is a film based on a woman Elizabeth Gilbert, that embarks on a journey of self discovery across India Italy and Bali after a painful divorce. The movie is based on a best selling memoir by the real Elizabeth Gilbert.
English Vinglish
English vinglish is about a quiet Indian homemaker who transforms her life after enrolling in an English class in New York. It is a feel good cross cultural gem.
