Optical Illusion Challenge: Only 1% Can Spot the Hidden Face in This Mysterious Artwork!

Optical illusions are more than just entertaining puzzles , they show how the brain interprets visual information in real time. This vintage style artwork is pretty captivating and it has left thousands of viewers a bit stuck, scratching their heads because it hides a secret image right in the open. At first glance you might only spot a rider on a white horse moving under a bridge , but if you look closer, you’ll end up seeing a carefully concealed face. Can you detect the hidden figure before reading the answer? Give your observation skills a real workout with this mind bending optical illusion .