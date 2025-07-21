LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Ferry Catches Fire Alaska Earthquake ahmedabad plane crash B-52 bomber Epstein files immigration benjamin netanyahu Ferry Catches Fire Alaska Earthquake ahmedabad plane crash B-52 bomber Epstein files immigration benjamin netanyahu Ferry Catches Fire Alaska Earthquake ahmedabad plane crash B-52 bomber Epstein files immigration benjamin netanyahu Ferry Catches Fire Alaska Earthquake ahmedabad plane crash B-52 bomber Epstein files immigration benjamin netanyahu
Live TV
TRENDING |
Ferry Catches Fire Alaska Earthquake ahmedabad plane crash B-52 bomber Epstein files immigration benjamin netanyahu Ferry Catches Fire Alaska Earthquake ahmedabad plane crash B-52 bomber Epstein files immigration benjamin netanyahu Ferry Catches Fire Alaska Earthquake ahmedabad plane crash B-52 bomber Epstein files immigration benjamin netanyahu Ferry Catches Fire Alaska Earthquake ahmedabad plane crash B-52 bomber Epstein files immigration benjamin netanyahu
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Popcorn VS Banana Chips: Which One Is Healthier?

Popcorn VS Banana Chips: Which One Is Healthier?

Popcorn and banana chips offer different nutritional profiles. Popcorn is low in fat and calories, high in fiber, and good for portion control. Banana chips are calorie-dense, higher in fat and sugar, but provide potassium and some vitamins. Choosing the healthier option depends on preparation and portion size.

By: Shubhi Kumar Last Updated: July 21, 2025 | 12:23 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Popcorn VS Banana Chips: Which One Is Healthier? - Photo Gallery
1/7

Fat

Air-popped popcorn has low fat. Hence, a healthier snack option. Banana chips will typically be fried in oil, which increases their unhealthy fat and, thus, calorie content.

Popcorn VS Banana Chips: Which One Is Healthier? - Photo Gallery
2/7

Fiber

Popcorn is a good source of dietary fiber, which is helpful for digestion, as well as making you stay fuller for longer. Banana chips have less fiber from processing as well as peeling, which minimizes their benefits for digestion.

Popcorn VS Banana Chips: Which One Is Healthier? - Photo Gallery
3/7

Calories

Banana chips are very calorie-dense as they are fried and are sweet, which makes them very easy to overconsume. Popcorn, especially air-popped popcorn, has fewer calories. This makes it easy for you to consume a lot of popcorn without overeating.

Popcorn VS Banana Chips: Which One Is Healthier? - Photo Gallery
4/7

Sugar

Banana chips typically have added sugar, so they are going to have added sweetness, but also calorie content and potential spikes in blood sugar. Popcorn has very little sugar-almost none, unless it is sweetened or flavored afterward.

Popcorn VS Banana Chips: Which One Is Healthier? - Photo Gallery
5/7

Nutrients

Banana chips are going to have some potassium, as well as some vitamins, but as you fry them, you lose some of the nutrients. Popcorn has antioxidants, but overall fewer vitamins, so both snacks could be argued to be good for you, but in different ways (using the way they are prepared).

Popcorn VS Banana Chips: Which One Is Healthier? - Photo Gallery
6/7

Portion Control

Popcorn has a low calorie density, which allows you to eat larger portions without increasing your calorie intake too quickly. aiding you in managing your weight. Banana chips are calorie-dense; you need to manage portions.

Popcorn VS Banana Chips: Which One Is Healthier? - Photo Gallery
7/7

Disclaimer

This information is for general educational purposes only and does not replace professional dietary or medical advice. Consult a healthcare professional before making significant changes to your diet or if you have specific health concerns.

Popcorn VS Banana Chips: Which One Is Healthier? - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Popcorn VS Banana Chips: Which One Is Healthier? - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Popcorn VS Banana Chips: Which One Is Healthier? - Photo Gallery
Popcorn VS Banana Chips: Which One Is Healthier? - Photo Gallery
Popcorn VS Banana Chips: Which One Is Healthier? - Photo Gallery
Popcorn VS Banana Chips: Which One Is Healthier? - Photo Gallery

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?