Priyanka Chopra Rejected These 5 Blockbuster Films And They Still Became Massive Hits
Priyanka Chopra is one of the most successful global icons from India, known for balancing Bollywood and Hollywood with remarkable ease. But even with a sharp script sense, there were times when the superstar turned down films that later went on to become huge box office blockbusters. Here’s a look at five hit movies that were first offered to her.
Bharat
Before Katrina Kaif stepped into the role of Kumud Raina in Bharat, Priyanka Chopra was officially signed to star opposite Salman Khan. However, as reported she later exited the project because the film’s shooting schedule clashed with her wedding to Nick Jonas in December 2018.
2 States
Before Alia Bhatt took on the role of Ananya Swaminathan in 2 States, Priyanka Chopra was reportedly offered the lead. She had to turn down the film because her schedule was packed with multiple projects at the time, including Krrish 3 and Barfi!.
Cocktail
Priyanka was approached for the glamorous Veronica role. She declined the project, and it later went to Deepika Padukone, whose performance became one of the highlights of her career.
Robot
Before Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was finalised, Priyanka Chopra was reportedly considered for the female lead in this Rajinikanth starrer. The sci-fi film emerged as a massive pan-India blockbuster.
Sultan
Priyanka was said to be on the makers’ wishlist for the role of Aarfa. Due to other work commitments, she couldn’t come on board. The film later starred Anushka Sharma and became one of the biggest hits of the year.
Disclaimer
This content is based on publicly available reports and industry sources. Film offers and casting decisions may vary according to different media claims and are not officially confirmed by the actress.