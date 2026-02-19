Rashmika Mandanna Vijay Deverakonda Wedding: Inside Luxurious Invitation Box Featuring ‘National Crush’ Perfume, Soan Ghee Roll – See Unseen Pics
Rashmika Mandanna Vijay Deverakonda Wedding: Buzz around the much-talked-about Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda wedding continues to grow as a video showcasing their luxurious invitation box has gone viral online. While the couple has remained tight-lipped about their reported February 26 ceremony, glimpses of the ornate invite have sparked massive excitement among fans.
Rashmika Mandanna Vijay Deverakonda Wedding Invitation
In another viral video, fans were given a glimpse of Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s rumoured wedding invitation hamper. The elegant box, adorned with yellow marigold accents and delicate pink peace lily motifs, features the couple’s names embossed on the lid.
Inside Rashmika Mandanna Vijay Deverakonda Wedding Invitation
The beautifully curated wedding box reportedly includes a 10 ml bottle of ‘National Crush’ Eau de Parfum from Rashmika’s brand Dear Diary, a yellow T-shirt from Vijay’s fashion label Rowdy, a box of soan ghee roll, roasted cashews, and an ayurvedic hand and foot cream packed in a gold pouch. Adorned with yellow marigold flowers and pink peace lily motifs, the invite box has left fans swooning over its thoughtful and personal touches.
Rashmika Mandanna Vijay Deverakonda Wedding Date
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are set to tie knot on February 26, 2026, followed by a grand reception in Hyderabad on March 4.