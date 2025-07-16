LIVE TV
6 Weekday Habits of People in the Happiest Relationships

Ever wondered what keeps the happiest couples so connected? These 6 simple weekday habits—backed by relationship experts—strengthen emotional intimacy, communication, and trust. They’re easy, effective, and totally worth trying.

By: Vani Verma Last Updated: July 16, 2025 | 3:15 PM IST
1/7

Start the day by checking in

Happy couples start their day with a brief emotional check-in whether it's a hug, a text, or a conversation. It starts the day off on a loving, connected note.

2/7

Discuss small successes and setbacks

They share some positive and negative aspects of their day. This routine sharing generates trust, emotional support, and a better understanding between the partners during the week.

3/7

Send affectionate messages

Even on hectic workdays, a kind note or simple compliment keeps the line open and lets individuals know that they are appreciated and remembered.

4/7

Share Workload Equally

Happy couples do not keep accounts. They speak openly, share duties equally, and help each other in their day-to-day undertakings, making life harmonious and respectful to both.

5/7

Share One Meal Together

Eating meals together, lunch or supper, allows us to take time, have conversations, and spend a little time every day together without any kind of digital distraction.

6/7

End the day in thankfulness

Both of them have a moment of appreciation big or small at bedtime. It enhances emotional closeness and leaves the evening on a good, connected note.

7/7

Disclaimer

This photo gallery is for informational purposes only. Every relationship is unique, and these habits may not apply to everyone. Always communicate openly and consult professionals when needed for relationship guidance.

