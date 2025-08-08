LIVE TV
From Vidya Balan To Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood Icons Who Broke Stereotypes With Bold And Sexy Roles

This topic highlights how certain Bollywood performances have challenged traditional norms, portraying women as bold, independent, and unapologetically confident. These roles broke away from the stereotypical “good girl” image, embracing complexity, sensuality, and strength, while inspiring audiences to see female characters as multifaceted individuals capable of owning their choices and shaping their destinies. 

By: Last Updated: August 8, 2025 | 10:43 PM IST
From Vidya Balan To Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood Icons Who Broke Stereotypes With Bold And Sexy Roles - Photo Gallery
1/7

Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan redefined sensuality in Bollywood with her fearless portrayal of Silk Smitha- a role that challenged beauty norms and established herself as a powerhouse performer.

2/7

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka's daring turn in Aitraaz as a powerful antagonist shattered the "good girl" trope. She further diversified her image with emotionally nuanced roles as an autistic woman in Barfi, and the real life boxer Mary Kom.

3/7

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana's role in Queen broke traditional stereotypes of the submissive bride. Her character blossoms through independence, symbolizing self discovery and empowerment beyond the romantic narrative.

4/7

Deepika Padukone

Deepika brings empathy and complexity to her royal, sensual character- redefining regal femininity. Her roles in movies like Bajirao Mastani broke stereotypes of society.

5/7

Kareena Kapoor Khan

In Ki and Ka, Kareena played a career driven woman in a marriage with reversed gender roles, challenging uniform expectations of the ideal wife- even as critics noted mixed messaging.

6/7

Radhika Madan

In her film debut, Radhika embraced a gritty and unglamorous character, breaking away from traditional heroine tropes through raw, convincing performance.

7/7

Disclaimer

The information provided is just for entertainment and appreciation purposes only, and not to defame anyone.

