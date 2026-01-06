Rukmini Vasanth’s Sexy Melissa Look in Toxic Out: Age, Boyfriend, Films & Shocking Details Revealed
Rukmini Vasanth is turning heads once again with her sizzling “Melissa” look in the hit series Toxic Out. Known for her bold fashion choices and on screen charisma, Rukmini’s latest avatar has left fans mesmerized. From her striking style to her confident presence, the actress proves why she continues to dominate social media buzz and entertainment headlines. Let’s dive into all the details about her look, age, boyfriend, films and some shocking behind the scenes facts.
Age & Education
Rukmini Vasanth was born on 10 December 1996 in Bangalore, Karnataka, India, which makes her 29 years old in 2026. Rukmini’s education includes studies at Army School, Air Force School, and later an acting degree from the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA) in London.
Boyfriend & Relationship Status
As of early 2026, there is no official confirmation regarding a boyfriend. While social media rumors previously linked her to co star Rakshit Shetty, both have largely remained private about their personal lives.
Films & Career
Rukmini Vasanth is a prominent Indian actress who primarily works in Kannada cinema as well as Tamil and Telugu films. She debuted in the 2019 film Birbal Trilogy. Her major breakthrough came with the 2023 two part romantic drama Sapta Saagaradaache Ello, for which she won the Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actress Kannada for her role as Priya.
Family Background
She comes from a family with a strong legacy. Her father, Colonel Vasanth Venugopal was the first person from Karnataka to be awarded the Ashoka Chakra and was killed in action in 2007. Her mother, Subhashini Vasanth is a respected Bharatanatyam dancer and social worker. Rukmini has one younger sister named Yashoda
Shocking & Interesting Details
Rukmini Vasanth is not just a rising film star but a professionally trained actor from London’s elite Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA), a rare achievement in South Indian cinema. Adding to this, she is the daughter of Ashoka Chakra awardee Colonel Vasanth Venugopal, a heroic legacy she kept away from the spotlight for years before fame caught up with her.
Disclaimer
The information provided is based on publicly available sources, media reports and industry updates. Details related to films, career, and personal life may change over time. This content is for informational purposes only and does not intend to harm, mislead, or defame any individual.