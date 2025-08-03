Solve the Case: 7 Most Gripping Cop K-Dramas You Can’t Miss!
The world of cop k-drama welcomes you! it is all about the pulse-pounding suspense, complicated mysteries and pure human emotions that work together in crafting the most profound stories.
From the psychological cat-and-mouse games in Beyond Evil to the time-travel intensity of Signal, all the series present razor-sharp plots and amazing performances to keep you glued to the screen.
Perfect for crime-thriller fans craving for some suspense with a Korean flavour, this list of unmissable cop K-dramas will make you breathless, doubting morality, and agonizing for justice. Binge-watching, here comes your next obsession!
Voice (2017–2021)
Voice profiler Kang Kwon-joo (Lee Ha-na) uses her exceptional hearing to solve crimes with a detective team across multiple seasons.
The Good Detective (2020)
Veteran detective Kang Do-chang (Son Hyun-joo) and his partner Oh Ji-hyeok (Jang Seung-jo) uncover corruption while reinvestigating a wrongful conviction.
Beyond Evil (2021)
Two detectives, Lee Dong-sik (Shin Ha-kyun) and Han Joo-won (Yeo Jin-goo), investigate a serial killer case tied to a 20-year-old mystery in a small town.
Mouse (2021)
Detective Ko Moo-chi (Lee Hee-joon) and rookie cop Jeong Ba-reum (Lee Seung-gi) hunt a psychopathic serial killer. Inspired by a real-life murder case, it explores psychopathy and morality with shocking twists.
Signal (2016)
A detective in 2015 communicates with a detective from 1989 via a mysterious walkie-talkie to solve cold cases, including the infamous Hwaseong serial murders. Its time-travel twist, stellar performances by Lee Je-hoon and Cho Jin-woong
Tunnel (2017)
A detective (Choi Jin-hyuk) time-travels from 1986 to the present while chasing a serial killer linked to the Hwaseong murders. Its blend of time-travel and gritty crime-solving captivates.
Stranger (2017–2020)
Prosecutor Hwang Si-mok (Cho Seung-woo), emotionally detached after brain surgery, teams with policewoman Han Yeo-jin (Bae Doona) to tackle corruption and murder.