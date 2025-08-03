  • Home>
Solve the Case: 7 Most Gripping Cop K-Dramas You Can’t Miss!

The world of cop k-drama welcomes you! it is all about the pulse-pounding suspense, complicated mysteries  and pure human emotions that work together in crafting the most profound stories.

From the psychological cat-and-mouse games in Beyond Evil to the time-travel intensity of Signal, all the series present razor-sharp plots and amazing performances to keep you glued to the screen.

Perfect for crime-thriller fans craving for some suspense with a Korean flavour, this list of unmissable cop K-dramas will make you breathless, doubting morality, and agonizing for justice. Binge-watching, here comes your next obsession!

By: Last Updated: August 3, 2025 | 5:32 AM IST
1/7

Voice (2017–2021)

Voice profiler Kang Kwon-joo (Lee Ha-na) uses her exceptional hearing to solve crimes with a detective team across multiple seasons.

2/7

The Good Detective (2020)

Veteran detective Kang Do-chang (Son Hyun-joo) and his partner Oh Ji-hyeok (Jang Seung-jo) uncover corruption while reinvestigating a wrongful conviction.

3/7

Beyond Evil (2021)

Two detectives, Lee Dong-sik (Shin Ha-kyun) and Han Joo-won (Yeo Jin-goo), investigate a serial killer case tied to a 20-year-old mystery in a small town.

4/7

Mouse (2021)

Detective Ko Moo-chi (Lee Hee-joon) and rookie cop Jeong Ba-reum (Lee Seung-gi) hunt a psychopathic serial killer. Inspired by a real-life murder case, it explores psychopathy and morality with shocking twists.

5/7

Signal (2016)

A detective in 2015 communicates with a detective from 1989 via a mysterious walkie-talkie to solve cold cases, including the infamous Hwaseong serial murders. Its time-travel twist, stellar performances by Lee Je-hoon and Cho Jin-woong

6/7

Tunnel (2017)

A detective (Choi Jin-hyuk) time-travels from 1986 to the present while chasing a serial killer linked to the Hwaseong murders. Its blend of time-travel and gritty crime-solving captivates.

7/7

Stranger (2017–2020)

Prosecutor Hwang Si-mok (Cho Seung-woo), emotionally detached after brain surgery, teams with policewoman Han Yeo-jin (Bae Doona) to tackle corruption and murder.

