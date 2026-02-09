LIVE TV
  Sonam Kapoor BABY SHOWER Goes Viral: Her Age, Husband, Children & Personal Secrets Revealed | Latest Bollywood News

Sonam Kapoor BABY SHOWER Goes Viral: Her Age, Husband, Children & Personal Secrets Revealed | Latest Bollywood News

Sonam Kapoor is back in the spotlight, and this time it’s not for a movie, but for a heartwarming personal milestone. The actress’s baby shower celebration has taken the internet by storm for all the right reasons. With curiosity peaking around her age, husband, children, and current life phase, Sonam is trending big. From personal life to latest news, here’s everything you need to know about the hot actress Sonam Kapoor.

Published: February 9, 2026 14:40:41 IST
Follow us on
Google News
Sonam Kapoor Age
1/6
Sonam Kapoor BABY SHOWER Goes Viral: Her Age, Husband, Children & Personal Secrets Revealed | Latest Bollywood News

Sonam Kapoor Age

Sonam Kapoor was born on 9 June 1985. As of 2026, she is 40 years old. She will turn 41 in June 2026.

Sonam Kapoor Husband
2/6

Sonam Kapoor Husband

Sonam Kapoor is married to Anand Ahuja. He is a well-known entrepreneur and fashion businessman. The couple tied the knot in May 2018 in Mumbai.

Sonam Kapoor Children
3/6

Sonam Kapoor Children

Sonam Kapoor is a mother to a son named Vayu Kapoor Ahuja. Vayu was born in 2022 and often features in Sonam's heartfelt posts. The actress is currently expecting another child, as hinted by her recent baby shower celebration.

Sonam Kapoor Latest News: Baby Shower Buzz
4/6

Sonam Kapoor Latest News: Baby Shower Buzz

Sonam Kapoor recently grabbed attention with her baby shower celebration. Her elegant and effortless Indianwear maternity look went viral.

Sonam Kapoor Movies
5/6

Sonam Kapoor Movies

Sonam Kapoor made her Bollywood debut with Saawariya. Her most acclaimed performance came in Neerja. Other notable films include Khoobsurat and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo.

Disclaimer
6/6

Disclaimer

This information provided is based on publicly available sources. We do not claim accuracy of private or unverified details. This content is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only.

