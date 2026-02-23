South & Regional OTT Releases This Week (23 Feb, 2026-1 March, 2026): New Releases Streaming on JioHotstar, Amazon Prime Video, ZEE5 & More
Regional OTT platforms are dropping a fresh lineup of thrillers, dramas and must-watch stories this week. From psychological tales to gripping crime investigations, the new releases promise binge-worthy entertainment. Viewers are turning to diverse language content to dominate streaming charts and audience buzz.
South and Regional OTT Releases This Week
Here's a list of the top 4 south and regional OTT releases this week (23 February, 2026 to 1 March, 2026)
Hot Spot 2 Much (Tamil anthology drama)
Platform: Prime Video & Aha
OTT Release: 20 Feb 2026
Cast: Priya Bhavani Shankar, Ashwin Kumar, M.S. Bhaskar
Plot: Multiple stories exploring social issues and modern relationships.
The RajaSaab (Telugu fantasy horror comedy)
Platform: JioHotstar
Streaming from: 6 Feb 2026
Cast: Prabhas, Sanjay Dutt, Malavika Mohanan
Plot: A man searching for his grandfather enters a haunted mansion mystery.
Kennedy (Hindi neo-noir crime thriller)
Platform: ZEE5
Streaming this week lineup
Cast: Rahul Bhat
Plot: A morally conflicted ex-cop navigates a dark criminal underworld.
Abar Proloy 2 (Bengali crime thriller)
Platform: ZEE5
Release: 27 Feb 2026
Cast: Saswata Chatterjee returns as Animesh Dutta
Plot: A high-stakes investigation into trafficking, corruption, and organized crime.
