South & Regional OTT Releases This Week (23 Feb, 2026-1 March, 2026): New Releases Streaming on JioHotstar, Amazon Prime Video, ZEE5 & More

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
indian army el mencho drug cartel amritsar toxic teaser rashmika mandanna afghanistan dog lick sepsis hindu 10-crore homes Gurugram Bangladesh President Afghanistan news iran banking sector news IND vs SA New York City Blizzard 2026 indian army el mencho drug cartel amritsar toxic teaser rashmika mandanna afghanistan dog lick sepsis hindu 10-crore homes Gurugram Bangladesh President Afghanistan news iran banking sector news IND vs SA New York City Blizzard 2026 indian army el mencho drug cartel amritsar toxic teaser rashmika mandanna afghanistan dog lick sepsis hindu 10-crore homes Gurugram Bangladesh President Afghanistan news iran banking sector news IND vs SA New York City Blizzard 2026 indian army el mencho drug cartel amritsar toxic teaser rashmika mandanna afghanistan dog lick sepsis hindu 10-crore homes Gurugram Bangladesh President Afghanistan news iran banking sector news IND vs SA New York City Blizzard 2026
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
indian army el mencho drug cartel amritsar toxic teaser rashmika mandanna afghanistan dog lick sepsis hindu 10-crore homes Gurugram Bangladesh President Afghanistan news iran banking sector news IND vs SA New York City Blizzard 2026 indian army el mencho drug cartel amritsar toxic teaser rashmika mandanna afghanistan dog lick sepsis hindu 10-crore homes Gurugram Bangladesh President Afghanistan news iran banking sector news IND vs SA New York City Blizzard 2026 indian army el mencho drug cartel amritsar toxic teaser rashmika mandanna afghanistan dog lick sepsis hindu 10-crore homes Gurugram Bangladesh President Afghanistan news iran banking sector news IND vs SA New York City Blizzard 2026 indian army el mencho drug cartel amritsar toxic teaser rashmika mandanna afghanistan dog lick sepsis hindu 10-crore homes Gurugram Bangladesh President Afghanistan news iran banking sector news IND vs SA New York City Blizzard 2026
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • South & Regional OTT Releases This Week (23 Feb, 2026-1 March, 2026): New Releases Streaming on JioHotstar, Amazon Prime Video, ZEE5 & More

South & Regional OTT Releases This Week (23 Feb, 2026-1 March, 2026): New Releases Streaming on JioHotstar, Amazon Prime Video, ZEE5 & More

Regional OTT platforms are dropping a fresh lineup of thrillers, dramas and must-watch stories this week. From psychological tales to gripping crime investigations, the new releases promise binge-worthy entertainment. Viewers are turning to diverse language content to dominate streaming charts and audience buzz. 

Published By: Published: February 23, 2026 17:57:03 IST
Follow us on
Google News
South and Regional OTT Releases This Week
1/6
South & Regional OTT Releases This Week (23 Feb, 2026-1 March, 2026): New Releases Streaming on JioHotstar, Amazon Prime Video, ZEE5 & More

South and Regional OTT Releases This Week

Here's a list of the top 4 south and regional OTT releases this week (23 February, 2026 to 1 March, 2026)

You Might Be Interested In
Hot Spot 2 Much (Tamil anthology drama)
2/6

Hot Spot 2 Much (Tamil anthology drama)

Platform: Prime Video & Aha
OTT Release: 20 Feb 2026
Cast: Priya Bhavani Shankar, Ashwin Kumar, M.S. Bhaskar
Plot: Multiple stories exploring social issues and modern relationships.

The RajaSaab (Telugu fantasy horror comedy)
3/6

The RajaSaab (Telugu fantasy horror comedy)

Platform: JioHotstar
Streaming from: 6 Feb 2026
Cast: Prabhas, Sanjay Dutt, Malavika Mohanan
Plot: A man searching for his grandfather enters a haunted mansion mystery.

You Might Be Interested In
Kennedy (Hindi neo-noir crime thriller)
4/6

Kennedy (Hindi neo-noir crime thriller)

Platform: ZEE5
Streaming this week lineup
Cast: Rahul Bhat
Plot: A morally conflicted ex-cop navigates a dark criminal underworld.

Abar Proloy 2 (Bengali crime thriller)
5/6

Abar Proloy 2 (Bengali crime thriller)

Platform: ZEE5
Release: 27 Feb 2026
Cast: Saswata Chatterjee returns as Animesh Dutta
Plot: A high-stakes investigation into trafficking, corruption, and organized crime.

You Might Be Interested In
Disclaimer
6/6

Disclaimer

This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS