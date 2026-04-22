Meet The ‘Sultry’ Eugenie ‘Genie’ Bouchard: The Canadian-born Tennis Superstar Tugging On Every Fan’s Hearts | In Pics
After a decade of trailblazing for Canadian tennis, Eugenie “Genie” Bouchard has successfully redefined her career as an elite dual-sport athlete and media personality. Since her emotional retirement from the WTA Tour in July 2025 at her hometown Montreal tournament, Bouchard has rapidly ascended the professional pickleball ranks, currently holding a World No. 9 ranking on the PPA Tour.
Eugenie Bouchard
WTA Career Peak (2014) Reached a career-high ranking of World No. 5 in October 2014, becoming the highest-ranked Canadian singles player at the time. (Credits: Eugenie Bouchard/Instagram)
Eugenie Bouchard
Historic Wimbledon Run (2014) Made history as the first Canadian-born player to reach a Grand Slam singles final, finishing as runner-up at Wimbledon to Petra Kvitová. (Credits: Eugenie Bouchard/Instagram)
Eugenie Bouchard
Billie Jean King Cup Title (2023) Played a key role in a major team milestone, helping lead Canada to its first-ever Billie Jean King Cup championship. (Credits: Eugenie Bouchard/Instagram)
Eugenie Bouchard
Pickleball Pro Transition (2024) Successfully pivoted to the PPA Tour in 2024, embarking on a professional career in the world's fastest-growing sport. (Credits: Eugenie Bouchard/Instagram)
Eugenie Bouchard
Official Tennis Retirement (2025) Retired from professional tennis in July 2025 following an emotional final appearance at the National Bank Open in her hometown of Montreal. (Credits: Eugenie Bouchard/Instagram)
Eugenie Bouchard
Broadcasting & Media (2025–2026) Established herself as a premier analyst for Tennis Channel, providing expert commentary during major Grand Slam tournaments. (Credits: Eugenie Bouchard/Instagram)
Eugenie Bouchard
Pickleball Slam Headline (2026) Headlined the fourth edition of the Pickleball Slam in Florida alongside tennis legends Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf in early 2026. (Credits: Eugenie Bouchard/Instagram)
Eugenie Bouchard
Top-Tier Pickleball Ranking (2026) As of April 2026, she has climbed the ranks to become the World No. 9 in professional women’s singles pickleball. (Credits: Eugenie Bouchard/Instagram)