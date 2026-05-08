Indian Cricket Team T20 Captain Suryakumar Yadav Welcomes Baby Girl With Wife Devisha Shetty; Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan And Celebrities Shower Love | See Pics Inside
Suryakumar Yadav and his wife, Devisha Shetty, have stepped into a beautiful new phase of life as they welcomed their baby girl. The Indian T20 captain shared the happy news on Instagram with an emotional post that instantly won hearts across social media. Bollywood and cricket celebrities flooded the comments section with warm wishes and blessings for the couple and their newborn daughter.
Suryakumar Yadav Announces Baby Girl’s Arrival
Indian T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav shared the happy news on Instagram with an adorable picture of his newborn holding her parents’ fingers. The emotional post instantly won hearts online.
Caption: "With giggles, bows, and dreams to unfurl - we welcome our baby girl."
Emotional Post Goes Viral On Social Media
The announcement quickly gained massive attention across social media platforms. Fans and celebrities flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages and blessings for the newborn baby girl. Suryakumar’s post has already crossed over 2 million likes on Instagram.
Ranveer Singh Welcomes Him To The ‘Girl Dad’ Club
Actor Ranveer Singh was among the first Bollywood celebrities to react to the announcement. He warmly welcomed the cricketer into the “girl dad” club. Ranveer commented: "God bless!"
Suryakumar And Devisha’s Journey Together
Suryakumar Yadav and Devisha Shetty got married in July 2016 after dating for several years. The couple celebrated their baby shower earlier this year, in March, before welcoming their daughter. Fans have often admired their strong bond and supportive relationship.
Bollywood Celebrities Shower Love And Blessings
Several Bollywood stars, including Athiya Shetty, Rajkummar Rao, Pooja Hegde,e and Arjun Kapoor, congratulated the couple after the big announcement. Actors Varun Dhawan and Vicky Kaushal also reacted with heart emojis and warm wishes.