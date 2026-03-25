IPL Glam Queens: Kavya Maran, Ananya Birla, Preity Zinta, Nita Ambani — Female Owners Redefining Indian Premier League Franchise Power | In Pics

The Indian Premier League is more than just high-octane cricket—it’s a fusion of sport, business, entertainment, and star power. Behind the scenes, several influential women have made their mark, blending glamour with sharp business insight and genuine passion for the game. From Bollywood celebrities to accomplished corporate leaders, these women are not merely team owners but key figures shaping the IPL’s dynamic and ever-evolving identity. The Indian Premier League goes beyond the excitement of cricket, evolving into a grand showcase of business, entertainment, and star appeal. At its core, a group of influential women has played a pivotal role, combining elegance with sharp business sense and a deep love for the game. Whether from Bollywood or the corporate world, these women are not just franchise owners—they are central to shaping the IPL’s lively and distinctive character.