IPL Glam Queens: Kavya Maran, Ananya Birla, Preity Zinta, Nita Ambani — Female Owners Redefining Indian Premier League Franchise Power | In Pics
The Indian Premier League is more than just high-octane cricket—it’s a fusion of sport, business, entertainment, and star power. Behind the scenes, several influential women have made their mark, blending glamour with sharp business insight and genuine passion for the game. From Bollywood celebrities to accomplished corporate leaders, these women are not merely team owners but key figures shaping the IPL’s dynamic and ever-evolving identity. The Indian Premier League goes beyond the excitement of cricket, evolving into a grand showcase of business, entertainment, and star appeal. At its core, a group of influential women has played a pivotal role, combining elegance with sharp business sense and a deep love for the game. Whether from Bollywood or the corporate world, these women are not just franchise owners—they are central to shaping the IPL’s lively and distinctive character.
Juhi Chawla
The Bollywood charm of Kolkata Knight Riders is elevated by Juhi Chawla, who has been a co-owner since the team’s inception. Alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Jay Mehta, she remains a constant and enthusiastic presence, passionately supporting the team. Her involvement blends star appeal with business insight, making her a familiar and admired figure at matches and auctions while adding to the franchise’s enduring popularity. (Image Credits:X)
Preity Zinta
Preity Zinta, the ever-energetic Bollywood star, has been a key driving force behind Punjab Kings (formerly Kings XI Punjab) since the league’s inaugural season. Known for her passionate involvement, she is often seen cheering enthusiastically from the stands and actively participating in player auctions. Her vibrant personality and unwavering dedication have made her one of the most recognizable and enduring female figures in the IPL, perfectly reflecting the spirit of the franchise. (Image Credits:X)
Kavya Maran
Kavya Maran has emerged as a prominent and widely recognized figure in the IPL as the CEO of Sunrisers Hyderabad. The daughter of Kalanithi Maran, chairman of the Sun Group, she plays a key role in shaping the team’s strategy and operations. Her regular presence at auctions and matches, combined with sharp business sense and youthful energy, has made her a popular and influential personality among IPL fans. (Image Credits: X)
Shilpa Shetty
Shilpa Shetty, an actress and entrepreneur, brought considerable star power and glamour to Rajasthan Royals during her time as a co-owner. Alongside her husband Raj Kundra, her high-profile involvement added a strong layer of celebrity appeal to the inaugural IPL champions. Although she is no longer part of the ownership group, her association left a lasting impression on the league’s early years, showcasing the unique blend of sport and entertainment.
(Image Credits: X)
Rupa Gurunath
Shilpa Shetty, an actress and entrepreneur, brought considerable star power and glamour to Rajasthan Royals during her time as a co-owner. Alongside her husband Raj Kundra, her high-profile involvement added a strong layer of celebrity appeal to the inaugural IPL champions. Although she is no longer part of the ownership group, her association left a lasting impression on the league’s early years, showcasing the unique blend of sport and entertainment. (Image Credits: X)
Hina Nagrajan
Royal Challengers Bengaluru is owned by United Spirits Limited, where Hina Nagarajan serves as the CEO and Managing Director. Her leadership highlights the strong presence of women at the top of major corporations backing IPL franchises. Through her strategic oversight, she plays an important role in shaping the brand and operational direction of RCB, underscoring the growing influence of women in the league’s corporate landscape. (Image Credits:X)
Gayatri Reddy
Gayatri Reddy was a prominent face of the Deccan Chargers, the Hyderabad-based team that won the IPL title in 2009. As the daughter of T. Venkattram Reddy, owner of Deccan Chronicle, she was a graceful and visible presence at matches and team events. Her involvement highlighted a strong female presence in the league’s ownership landscape during the franchise’s active years, adding to the IPL’s diverse and evolving profile. (Image Credits:X)
Ananya Birla
Ananya Birla, the eldest child of Kumar Mangalam Birla, chairman of the Aditya Birla Group, comes from one of India’s largest and most diversified business families. While rooted in a legacy spanning metals, cement, textiles, and financial services, she has carved out her own identity as a self-made entrepreneur and innovator rather than merely a successor.
She is also the sister of Aryaman Vikram Birla, the chairman-designate of Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Her growing visibility has sparked fresh conversations around the Birla family’s expanding presence in sports and entertainment.
(Image Credits:X)
Nita Ambani
Nita Ambani (born November 1, 1963) is a leading Indian entrepreneur, philanthropist, and arts advocate. She is the Founder and Chairperson of the Reliance Foundation, spearheading initiatives in education, healthcare, and rural development. Additionally, she owns the Mumbai Indians and holds the distinction of being the first Indian woman elected to the International Olympic Committee