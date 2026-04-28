From Maruti Suzuki To Kia These Brands Are Launching New Hybrid SUVs I In Pics

Kia Seltos Hybrid

Another expected Hybrid SUV is from Kia, Kia Seltos Hybrid. The SUV can be launched between late 2026 and early 2027. It is expected to pair a 1.5-litre engine with hybrid tech for a smoother ride and much better range. In terms of interior, the SUV may feature a panoramic sunroof, and that high-end cabin feels the company is known for. The hybrid SUV will be priced between Rs 13 lakh and Rs 20 lakh.