From Maruti Suzuki To Kia These Brands Are Launching New Hybrid SUVs I In Pics
Hybrid cars are becoming popular on Indian roads due to great mileage and lower fuel bills without the stress of finding a charging station for an EV. 2026 is going to be a new wave of hybrid SUVs that could offer up to 37.5 kmpl. Industry leaders such as Maruti Suzuki, Renault, and Kia are gearing up to lead the segment with starting ex-showroom price of Rs 10 lakh.
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Maruti Suzuki Fronx Hybrid
Maruti Suzuki Fronx Hybrid is probably going to be the most affordable option. It’s chasing that incredible 37.5 kmpl mileage with a 1.2-litre powerful Hybrid setup. The SUV will feature a sunroof, a nice touchscreen, and six airbags for safety. The media reports suggest that the car will be priced between Rs 9 lakh to Rs 13 lakh.
Renault Duster Hybrid
Renault is also gearing up for launching hybrid variants of Duster. The SUV is expected to be launched in the last quarter of 2026. It is designed to balance power with fuel efficiency. The SUV will feature a panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats, and Level 2 ADAS for safety. The expected price of the upcoming hybrid will be around Rs 15 lakh to Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom).
Kia Seltos Hybrid
Another expected Hybrid SUV is from Kia, Kia Seltos Hybrid. The SUV can be launched between late 2026 and early 2027. It is expected to pair a 1.5-litre engine with hybrid tech for a smoother ride and much better range. In terms of interior, the SUV may feature a panoramic sunroof, and that high-end cabin feels the company is known for. The hybrid SUV will be priced between Rs 13 lakh and Rs 20 lakh.
What make Hybrid SUV special
These SUVs aren’t just about saving fuel. Most of these SUV will arrive packed with sunroofs, large screens, and top-tier safety features. Basically, buyer will get the efficiency of a tiny car but with all the space and tech.
Why Hybrids are becoming popular
Hybrids are becoming popular in India because they offer the best efficiency in comparison with fuel car and EV. Users can fill the fuel as usual but can go way further on a single tank.