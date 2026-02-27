LIVE TV
  • Tere Naam Re-Release: Salman Khan’s Radhe Returns to Theatres After 23 Years- How To Book Tickets?

Tere Naam Re-Release: Salman Khan’s Radhe Returns to Theatres After 23 Years- How To Book Tickets?

Salman Khan’s unforgettable Radhe Mohan is back on the big screen as Tere Naam returns to theatres after more than two decades. Fans are calling it “Radhe Returns”, with cinema halls echoing whistles, cheers and emotional reactions. From viral theatre videos to nostalgic fan celebrations, the cult classic is creating a frenzy all over again. 

Published By: Published: February 27, 2026 16:27:10 IST
Tere Naam Returns to Theatres Nationwide
Tere Naam Re-Release: Salman Khan's Radhe Returns to Theatres After 23 Years- How To Book Tickets?

Tere Naam Returns to Theatres Nationwide

Salman Khan’s cult classic re-released on 27 February 2026 across India. The film originally released in 2003 and gained cult status over time. The re-release marks 23 years of the emotional love story. Fans are revisiting the film to relive the big-screen experience.

Why “Radhe Returns” Is Trending

Salman Khan’s character Radhe Mohan remains one of Bollywood’s most iconic roles. Fans are calling the re-release “Radhe Returns” on social media.

Fan Reaction To Tere Naam Re-Release
Fan Reaction To Tere Naam Re-Release

Fans flocked to cinemas to celebrate Salman Khan’s entry scenes. Videos show audiences cheering and shouting during iconic moments. Social media clips of theatre reactions have gone viral. The craze mirrors the frenzy seen during the film’s original release.

Why the Film Still Resonates
Why the Film Still Resonates

Known for its intense romance and tragic storyline. Soulful music and emotional depth built a loyal fan following. Salman Khan’s performance is considered one of his most powerful. Watching it in theatres amplifies the emotional experience.

Disclaimer
Disclaimer

This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.

